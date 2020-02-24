WHO: Total Coronavirus cases In China now at 77,362, new cases rose 416 over the last 24 hours

Total Coronavirus cases in China now at 77,362, new cases rose 416 over the last 24 hours.
The coronavirus global cases total reaches over 79,000 now with the death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The expansion of outbreaks in South Korea and Italy have brought about fears of a global pandemic and has caused a risk-off start to the week.
People in northern Italy have been in touch with the Guardian to say they have noticed empty shelves in local supermarkets.
The Guardian wrote that Francesco Sole, a trade union regional secretary from Milan, said prices for face masks and antibacterial gel had skyrocketed.
“It’s quite a shock for us in northern Italy. My wife and I rushed to do some grocery shopping in fear of being stuck at home.
“Empty shelves for basic products such as flour, oil and bottled water were easily noticeable,” he said. “Finding a mask or antibacterial gel has become as challenging as finding water on the moon.
“Some companies have organised their workers to switch to smart working while many others are still seeking to find solutions to manage the situation. People in Milan are trying to figure out what life will be like in the days to come. For a city that is always on the move, this is an eerie pause.”
In other news, tor the first time in decades, the National People’s Congress (NPC), where hundreds of delegates gather in Beijing every March, was postponed on Monday. The standing committee for the NPC said a new date for the meeting would be announced separately, according to the state broadcaster CCTV.
South Korean cases spiked to over 760, as several countries imposed travel bans, and some airlines cancelled routes to Seoul. Afghanistan, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq reported their first cases – all involving people who had come from Iran.
On the bright side, the WHO team in China has concluded the virus can be contained, noting that it peaked between the end of January and the beginning of February:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at one-week highs above 1.0850
The EUR/USD pair extends its recovery to its highest in over a week as fears took over. Dollar hit in the US session by plummeting equities and government bond yields.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid virus-related USD weakness
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as coronavirus headlines push US yields and the dollar lower. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week.
Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions
Top 3 prices remain in range and contradict indicators pointing south. Mild "fear" sentiment is inconsistent with prices in the upper range of the upward movement. XRP may be the surprise of the week and bounce upwards for technical reasons.
Gold may top $1,800 as coronavirus in Italy propels market panic
The news from Italy has taken coronavirus fears to the next worrying level of a global pandemic, potentially triggering significant stock market sell-offs, sending Gold above $1,800...
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.