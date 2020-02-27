WHO Official: Italian virus cases are inflated due to testing errors

The Italian daily, Corriere della Sera, carries fresh headlines, citing the World Health Organization (WHO) official commenting on the coronavirus cases in Italy.

The official said that the Italian virus cases are inflated due to testing errors.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Economy Minister said that the government is preparing two decrees to respond to the coronavirus impact. He further noted that public finances in good shape but stability pact provides room to tackle exceptional events.

On Wednesday, authorities reported a total of 400 cases - a rise of 80 from Tuesday night. The outbreak has killed 12 people in the country so far.

EUR/USD catches fresh bids

On the somewhat positive headlines, the euro picked up a fresh bid, with EUR/USD now printing a new 11-day high at 1.0917.