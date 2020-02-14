WHO: Coronavirus cases among health care workers peaked in third and fourth week of Jan

"We need to know more about the infection of 1,760 Chinese health workers, including the time period and circumstances," World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Friday.

WHO spokesman Mike Ryan added that their understanding was that the COVID-19 cases among health care workers peaked in the third and fourth week of January. "There is an apparent rapid fall-off in cases among Chinese healthcare workers in the last 2 weeks, important to know where in hospitals the infections occurred," the spokesman added.

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were adding 0.06% and 0.12%, respectively.