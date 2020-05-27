White House: US President Trump will sign an executive order shortly regarding social media companies

Adding to the slew of updates from the US, the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany recently announced that US President Trump will sign an executive order shortly regarding social media companies.
Markets implications
The news follows US President Trump’s tweets to Veto a bill that could reinstate three surveillance systems that might hinder his path of re-election. This adds to the market’s pessimism, already fuelled by US-China tussle, while adding burden on the S&P 500 Futures, currently down 0.16% to 3,030.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stretches recovery moves beyond 0.6600 despite US-China tussle
AUD/USD extends pullback from 0.6567 to revisit above 0.6600 area. Although concerns surrounding the US and China’s rivalry over Hong Kong kept the Aussie pair pressured the previous day, hopes of a heavy stimulus from the EU seem to have played their role.
USD/JPY stays firm above 107.50 amid risk reset
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from 107.65, prints two-day winning streak. The yen pair recently benefited from the US dollar’s broad safe-haven demand mainly backed by the tension between the US and China.
Separating economic fact and fiction
The global economic situation is fraught with danger and possibility. Negotiating the currents and rapids of the trading environment calls for careful analysis and wisdom.
WTI slips below $32.00 after huge API build joined trade/political tension
WTI remains pressured after flashing the heaviest loss in a month the previous day. API stockpile grew 8.731 million barrels versus an expected drop of 4.8 million barrels. EIA data, US-China story will be the key to follow for fresh impulse.
Gold picks up as market sentiment sours
XAU/USD has bounced up from two-week lows sub $1700 on Wednesday and is turning positive on the daily charts. The precious metal has reached $1,712 area, appreciating about $15 during the US session...