US President Trump: If the FISA Bill is passed tonight on the House floor, I will quickly VETO it.

While parting ways from a sustained attack on China, US President Donald Trump recently tweeted his dissent for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Bill.

Key quotes

If the FISA Bill is passed tonight on the House floor, I will quickly VETO it. Our Country has just suffered through the greatest political crime in its history. The massive abuse of FISA was a big part of it!

FX implications

The bill, if passed, will reauthorize three expired surveillance tools and becomes a negative for the Republican leader Trump as it might reopen the investigation into the US election case against the President. The news added a burden on the market’s risk-tone sentiment and dragged the S&P 500 Futures down 0.16% to 3,030 by the press time.