White House press sec: Very optimistic regarding a deal with China

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham crossed the wires in the last minutes, reiterating that they are very optimistic regarding a trade deal with China, per Reuters.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to stretch higher on the upbeat market mood and was last up 1.7% on a daily basis. Meanwhile, after advancing to fresh record highs on Thursday, Wall Street's main indexes look to start the day flat with the S&P 500 Futures staying unchanged on a daily basis.