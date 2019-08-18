White House adviser Kudlow: There is no recession in sight

During an interview with Fox News on Sunday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that trade negotiators were expected hold talks in the next ten days and added that Chinese delegation would come to the US in September "if those meetings pan out."

Regarding the economic performance of the US, Kudlow said that there was no recession in sight. "Consumers are working. Their wages are rising. They are spending and they are saving," Kudlow explained.

Similarly, in an interview with ABC on Sunday, “We have the strongest economy in the world and money is coming here for our stock market. It’s also coming here to chase yield in our bond markets,” Trump administration's trade adviser Peter Navarro said, as reported by Reuters.