White House adviser Kudlow: There is no recession in sight

During an interview with Fox News on Sunday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that trade negotiators were expected hold talks in the next ten days and added that Chinese delegation would come to the US in September "if those meetings pan out."
Regarding the economic performance of the US, Kudlow said that there was no recession in sight. "Consumers are working. Their wages are rising. They are spending and they are saving," Kudlow explained.
Similarly, in an interview with ABC on Sunday, “We have the strongest economy in the world and money is coming here for our stock market. It’s also coming here to chase yield in our bond markets,” Trump administration's trade adviser Peter Navarro said, as reported by Reuters.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: positive mood could prevent the collapse
The shared currency has remained under selling pressure on Friday, amid mounting speculation the ECB will announce a larger-than-anticipated stimulus package next September. EUR/USD capped by a Fibonacci resistance at 1.1110, yearly low at risk.
GBP/USD: economic disruption on a no-deal Brexit to weigh on Sterling
The GBP/USD pair has closed the week with gains, a handful of pips below the 1.2150 level. The Pound advanced for a third consecutive day, helped by some headlines indicating that Jeremy Corbyn, has been in talks with the Scottish National Party.
USD/JPY: short-term advance to be capped by long-term jitters
The USD/JPY has recovered some ground these last few days, to close the week at 106.35. Still, it posted a lower low and a lower high when compared to the previous week, as the Yen benefited from its safe-haven condition on mounting concerns about a US recession.
Gold gives back territory towards a 23.6% retracement
Gold prices were a touch lower by the end of the week, falling -0.68% having travelled between a high of $1,528.00 to a low of $1,503.87, ending the NY session around $1,513.
Four Signs of A Bear Market
I am a believer that the Universe gives you signs. That may sound a bit crazy, but these three charts are three more signs of a bear market. The top chart is the GLD exchange traded fund.