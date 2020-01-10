When is the US monthly jobs report (NFP) and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US monthly jobs report overview
Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of the closely watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as NFP. The report is scheduled to be released at 13:30GMT and is expected to show that the US economy added 164K new jobs in December, down from the previous month's stellar reading of 266K.
The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.5% during the reported month and hence, the key focus will remain on wage growth figures, which have gained more traction in the recent past. Average hourly earnings are foreseen to post a growth of 0.3% on a monthly basis, versus the previous month's rise of 0.2%. The yearly rate is anticipated to show an increase of 3.0%, matching November's reading.
Meanwhile, analysts at Deutsche Bank attributed the November's bumper print to returning GM workers and forecast reading for 155K for December. “In light of the strong ADP report this week they also nudged their private payrolls forecast slightly higher, to 145k. As for the other details, our colleagues expect the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.5%, hours worked to also hold steady at 34.4 and average hourly earnings to rise, +0.3% mom - all of which is in line with the wider consensus.”
How could the data affect EUR/USD?
“With central banks from Washington to Ottawa, London to Canberra on hold, economic statistics will be the determining factor for currencies. In that competition American labor production should soon return the gloss to the US dollar,” explains Joseph Trevisani – Senior Analyst at FXStreet.
Meanwhile, Yohay Elam offered his take on the EUR/USD pair: “The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is flirting with 30 – the line indicating oversold conditions. While the pair dropped below the 200 Simple Moving Average and momentum is to the downside, an upside correction cannot be ruled out.”
Yohay further provided important technical levels to trade the major: “Support awaits at 1.1090, which was Thursday's low, followed by the mid-December trough of 1.1065. Next, we find 1.10, a round number, and 1.0960. Resistance awaits at 1.1120, which EUR/USD down in recent days, followed by 1.1135, a swing low from early in the week. 1.1170 and 1.1205 were swing highs in early 2020.”
Key Notes
• US Non-Farm Payrolls December Preview: All systems go
• Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: New year, old data
• US NFP Preview: 8 Major Banks expectations from December payrolls report
About the US monthly jobs report
The nonfarm payrolls released by the US Department of Labor presents the number of new jobs created during the previous month, in all non-agricultural business. The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile, due to its high relation with economic policy decisions made by the Central Bank. The number is also subject to strong reviews in the upcoming months, and those reviews also tend to trigger volatility in the forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish), although previous months reviews and the unemployment rate are as relevant as the headline figure, and therefore the reaction depends on how the market asses them all.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trading below 1.11 ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 as markets await the last Non-Farm Payrolls for 2019 which is expected to show an increase of 164K jobs. The Middle East is also eyed despite the de-escalation.
GBP/USD settles below 1.31 after parliament advances Brexit
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 after parliament approved the Brexit Withdrawal Bill and as the BOE's Carney sounded more dovish. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Will 2020's First NFP Report Help the Dollar?
It has been a good week so far for the US dollar and on the eve of the first employment report of the year, the greenback extended its gains against all of the major currencies. The rally was fueled by the record breaking moves in ...
Canadian Jobs Preview: Why comeback CAD has room to extend its gains
What goes up, must come down – but may now leap again. After Canada lost no fewer than 71,200 jobs in November, economists now expect an increase of 20,000 jobs.
USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP
USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent to a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict. The side trend is likely to extend into Europe ahead of the key US payrolls data.