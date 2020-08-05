When is the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release the Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - also known as the ISM Services PMI at 14:00 GMT this Wednesday. The gauge is expected to come in at 55 for July as compared to the previous month's big jump to a four-month high level of 57.1.
According to Joseph Trevisani, an analyst at FXStreet: “New orders are projected to rise to 64.7 in July from 61.6 in June which was the highest reading since February’s 63.1 and the second best outlook in a year. Employment is forecast to climb into expansion at 51.1 from 43.1 in June. The prices paid index is expected to be 64 in July up from 62.4 the previous month.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
A weaker-than-expected reading will be enough to exert some additional pressure on the already weaker USD and possibly lift the EUR/USD pair back closer to the 1.1900 mark, or YTD tops set last Friday. Conversely, a stronger print might provide some respite to the USD bulls, albeit is unlikely to be a major game-changer. Investors are likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the July Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday.
Meanwhile, Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own Analyst outlined important support levels that could help limit any pullback for the EUR/USD pair: “Support awaits at 1.1780, a temporary cap on the way up, and 1.1730, a swing low last week. Critical support awaits at 1.17, which is a double-bottom, followed by 1.1625.”
Key Notes
• US Non-Manufacturing PMI July Preview: Second thoughts on the US economy
• EUR/USD Forecast: At an inflection points, three things to watch
• EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediate hurdle lines up at 2020 highs
About the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) shows business conditions in the US non-manufacturing sector. It is worth noting that services constitute the largest sector of the US economy and result above 50 should be seen as supportive for the USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.19 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.19, extending its gains after ADP's private-sector report badly misses expectations with an increase of only 167,000 jobs in July. The greenback had already been falling with yields. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat with 58.1.
XAU/USD bulls unstoppable, renews life-time highs near $2040
With ‘buy the dips’ emerging as the main underlying theme behind the gold price action so far this week, the bulls flex their muscles further to record fresh all-time highs near $2040.
GBP/USD trades well above 1.31 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing towards this month high at 1.3169, recovering as the dollar retreats. The UK government is under scrutiny for its management of the virus crisis. US Services PMIs are eyed. The ADP NFP missed with 167K.
ETH/BTC on retreat, BTC recovery gains traction
ETH/BTC has topped at $0.03528 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.03448 by the time of writing. The cross has lost about 1% since the start of the day. The RSI on a daily chart reversed to the downside, signaling that the price is ready for a correction from overbought territory.
WTI hits fresh two-week highs near $42.50 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its winning-streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, as the bulls challenge the July high of $42.51.