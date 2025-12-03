When is the US ADP Employment Change data and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The United States (US) Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change data for November is due for release today at 13:15 GMT.

Investors will pay close attention to the US ADP Employment Change data as it will indicate the current status of labor demand in the private sector. The agency is expected to show that private employers hired 5K fresh workers, significantly lower than 42K in October.

Signs of weakening US job market conditions would prompt expectations of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. Currently, the CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December policy meeting is 87%.

However, better-than-projected ADP Employment Change figures are unlikely to pose a significant drag on Fed dovish expectations, as one-time upbeat numbers would be insufficient to ease policymakers' concerns about the labor market's health.

How could US ADP Employment Change affect EUR/USD?

EUR/USD trades 0.3% higher to near 1.1663 ahead of the US ADP Employment Change data release during the European trading session. The pair stays above the upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.1591, indicating a strong uptrend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 62 (bullish) shows firm momentum without overbought conditions.

With the breakout of an inverse Head and Shoulder (H&S) chart pattern in place, the neckline around 1.1600 should act a support now. On the upside, the October 17 high near 1.1728 would act as key resistance.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)