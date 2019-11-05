When is the UK Services PMI and how could it affect GBP/USD?

The UK Services PMI overview
The UK economy will release its October Services PMI later in the European session at 0930 GMT, which is expected to come in at 49.7, down from September’s 49.5 reading.
Analysts at TD Securities noted, “we look for the services PMI to dip slightly further into contraction territory at 49.2 in October (mkt 49.7). While the manufacturing PMI managed to bounce a bit on an inventory building ahead of the 31 October deadline, as it did in March 2019, the services PMI actually performed the worst out of the three PMIs in March, so we think has a bit more downside potential now.”
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 10 and 50 pips in deviations up to 2.5 to -2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements of up to 70 pips.
How could affect GBP/USD?
Haresh Menghani, Analyst at FXStreet explains: “Nothing seems to have changed much the pair and bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to extend the momentum further towards the 1.3065-70 intermediate resistance ahead of the 1.3100 round-figure mark and late April swing highs near the 1.3175 region. Ahead of the key pivotal point, the 1.2925-30 region is likely to act as immediate strong resistance.”
“On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.2865 region (200-hour EMA), which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards the 1.2800 round figure mark. Failure to defend the said handle now seems to pave the way for an extension of the slide further towards the 1.2710-1.2700 region with some intermediate support near mid-1.2700s,” Haresh adds.
Key Notes
UK politics amongst market movers today – Danske Bank
GBP Futures: extra losses look likely
Intra-Day News and Views & data to be released today - GBP/USD
About the UK Services PMI
The PMI service released by both the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply and the Markit Economics is an indicator of the economic situation in the UK services sector. It captures an overview of the condition of sales and employment. It is worth noting that the UK service sector does not influence, either positively or negatively, the GDP as much as the Manufacturing PMI does. Traders want the highest possible reading as that will be taken as positive for the GBP. Any reading above 50 signals expansion, while a reading under 50 shows contraction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates on lower ground amid optimism about trade
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1130, consolidating its losses recorded late on Monday. The US and China are nearing an accord that may include removing tariffs. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD battling 1.29 ahead of UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, within familiar ranges. The UK Services PMI is projected to show ongoing stagnation. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY sits near multi-day tops, bulls likely to aim towards 109.00 handle
Renewed US-China trade optimism weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls further took cues from some follow-through uptick in the US bond yields. Tuesday’s US ISM non-manufacturing PMI will be eyed for some trading impetus.
Gold: Range play intact amid trade optimism
Prices remain trapped in $1,520-$1,475 range for the fifth straight week. The US and China are closing on the phase-one of a trade deal and forcing a breakout is going to be a tough task for the yellow metal bulls. The hourly chart shows scope for a re-test of $1,500.
US Service Sector October PMI Preview: That turned corner must be around here somewhere
Services PMI is estimated to rise to 53.4 in October from 52.6 in September. The business activity index is expected to slip to 55.0 from 55.2. Employment was 50.4 in and 53.1 in Aug. New orders were 53.7 in Sept and 60.3 in Aug.