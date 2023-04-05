When is the RBNZ Interest Rate Decision and how it could affect NZD/USD?

Early Wednesday at 02:00 GMT market sees the key monetary policy decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) amid hopes of another hawkish play by the New Zealand central bank, despite doves flexing muscles of late.
RBNZ is up for fueling the market moves with its 11th consecutive rate hike, expectedly worth 0.25%, during early Wednesday. The Interest Rate Decision will be accompanied by the RBNZ Rate Statement which can provide further details on the central bank’s next moves, making it crucial for the NZD/USD pair traders to watch.
Ahead of the event, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said,
We expect the RBNZ will raise the OCR 25 bps to 5.00%. If that’s not to be, we see a 50 bps hike as likelier than a pause. On balance, local data since the February MPS has not convincingly tilted things in either direction. But global financial sector wobbles suggest a degree of caution is appropriate, which the RBNZ can now afford given they are fairly confident the OCR is now in contractionary territory. We continue to forecast the OCR to peak at 5.25% with one more hike to come in May.
On the same line, analysts at the National Australia Bank (NAB) said,
We think the RBNZ/MPC will largely hold to its February MPS line, by delivering a 25 bps hike in the OCR and maintaining a hawkish tilt in its commentary and minutes.
Furthermore, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta said,
With a 25 bps rate hike almost a done deal, traders will closely scrutinize any tweaks in the language of the statement for fresh hints on the RBNZ’s rate hike path.
How could it affect NZD/USD?
NZD/USD retreats from a seven-week high while portraying the pre-RBNZ consolidation around 0.6310 by the press time. The Kiwi pair’s latest pullback could also be linked to the corrective bounce in the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar after refreshing the multi-day low.
Earlier in the week, the RBNZ Shadow board backed the market expectations of witnessing a 0.25% rate hike but also mentioned the strain on demand the central bank’s rate hike offers. As a result, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand may announce a dovish hike to defend the policymakers from criticism.
Given the clear early signals of witnessing a 0.25% rate hike, the NZD/USD appears well-set to consolidate the latest pullback around the seven-week high. However, a negative surprise due to the natural calamity at home won’t hesitate to drown the Kiwi pair.
Apart from the interest rates, the economic forecasts and language of the RBNZ Rate Statement will also be the key for the NZD/USD pair traders to watch. That said, the bleak economic outlook and early signals for peak rates might tease the sellers despite the 0.25% rate hike announcement.
Technically, NZD/USD justifies the previous day’s upside break of the 100-DMA and a five-week-old ascending trend line, around 0.6300, to aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its February-March fall, around 0.6365.
Keynotes
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: Hawkish guidance yet again?
NZD/USD traders await the RBNZ
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Renews seven-week high above 0.6300 as RBNZ Interest Rate Decision looms
About the RBNZ interest rate decision and rate statement
The RBNZ interest rate decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. If the RBNZ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the NZD. The RBNZ rate statement contains explanations of their decision on interest rates and commentary about the economic conditions that influenced their decision.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD renews seven-week high above 0.6300 as RBNZ Interest Rate Decision looms
NZD/USD marches to the highest levels since mid-February as the Kiwi pair traders await the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy decision on early Wednesday.
AUD/USD eyes to reclaim 0.6800 despite mixed Aussie PMIs, focus on RBA’s Lowe and yields
AUD/USD extends late Tuesday’s rebound from the 200-DMA while refreshing intraday high near 0.6770 amid Wednesday’s mid-Asian session. The Aussie pair consolidates the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) induced losses ahead of RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s speech.
Gold shifts its business above $2,020 as Fed to remain steady on interest rates
Gold price has shifted its auction profile comfortably above $2,020.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal delivered a decisive break above the psychological resistance of $2,000.00 on Tuesday.
Cardano could become a top gaming chain thanks to this new integration, details
Cardano gaming has gone cross-chain thanks to integration with a new layer-2 network. The partnership will enable ADA holders to play on-chain games without bridging tokens to other networks. This is the latest in a series of network improvements and features on the Cardano blockchain.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: Hawkish guidance yet again? Premium
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) stuck to its hawkish stance in the February meeting but Governor Adrian Orr did warn about potential recession risks. The inflation level, however, remains elevated.