NZD/USD Price Analysis: Renews seven-week high above 0.6300 as RBNZ Interest Rate Decision looms

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD picks up bids to refresh multi-day high during three-day uptrend.
  • Clear upside break of 0.6300 resistance confluence directs bulls towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
  • RBNZ is up for consecutive 11th rate hike but future guide will be crucial to watch for clear directions.

NZD/USD marches to the highest levels since mid-February as the Kiwi pair traders await the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy decision on early Wednesday. That said, the quote rises to 0.6323 by the press time.

It’s worth noting that the RBNZ is expected to announce the 11th consecutive rate hike, worth 0.25% this time, and can keep the NZD/USD buyers hopeful. However, the receding hawkish bias highlights the RBNZ Rate Statement as the key catalyst to watch for clear directions.

Also read: RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: Hawkish guidance yet again?

In doing so, the major currency pair justifies the previous day’s upside break of the 100-DMA and a five-week-old ascending trend line, around 0.6300.

Not only the RBNZ rate hike and the NZD/USD breakout but the bullish MACD signals and upbeat RSI (14), not overbought, also favor the Kiwi pair buyers as they approach the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its February-March fall, around 0.6365.

However, the quote’s further upside appears to have a bumpy road as multiple levels near 0.6400 and 0.6415-20 can test the bulls before directing them to the Year-To-Date high of around 0.6540, marked in February.

Alternatively, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6310 and the aforementioned resistance-turned-support of 0.6300 restrict the short-term downside of the NZD/USD pair.

Following that, a one-month-old ascending support line, near 0.6230 by the press time, will gain the market’s attention.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.632
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 0.6313
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6219
Daily SMA50 0.6271
Daily SMA100 0.6298
Daily SMA200 0.6159
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6315
Previous Daily Low 0.6259
Previous Weekly High 0.6298
Previous Weekly Low 0.618
Previous Monthly High 0.6298
Previous Monthly Low 0.6084
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6294
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6281
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6276
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.624
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6221
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6332
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6352
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6388

 

 

Signatures