When is the RBNZ and how it could affect NZD/USD?

Early Wednesday at 01:00 GMT market sees the key monetary policy decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) amid hopes of another hawkish play by the New Zealand central bank.
RBNZ is up for fueling the market moves with its 10th consecutive rate hike, expectedly worth 0.50%, during early Wednesday. The Interest Rate Decision will be accompanied by the updated economic forecasts in the RBNZ Rate Statement, up for publishing at 01:00 GMT, whereas a press conference with RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr will follow at 02:00 GMT.
The same could push the New Zealand central bank towards announcing 50 basis points (bps) increase to the benchmark rates, from 4.25% to 4.75%.
It’s worth noting that the RBNZ paused its five 50bp rate hike trajectory with a whopping 0.75% increase in the benchmark rate during November 2022.
Ahead of the event, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said,
We expect a 50bp hike. On balance, local data since the November MPS have pointed towards inflation pressures not being quite as bad as the RBNZ assumed. But the war on inflation is far from won.
On the same line, analysts at Westpac said,
In response to a still intense inflation outlook, the RBNZ is widely expected to deliver a 50bp rate hike to 4.75%, while their forecast for the peak OCR may be lowered slightly. Market pricing is a little short of 50bp for today, perhaps reflecting the cyclone impact on spending and confidence. Markets price the OCR to peak around 5.4%.
On the same line, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta said,
Any reaction to the RBNZ policy announcement could be soon reversed, as the dust settles and investors reposition ahead of the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) February meeting.
How could it affect NZD/USD?
NZD/USD stays defensive above 0.6200, mildly bid around the seven-week low as the 200-DMA defends Kiwi pair buyers even as the broad US Dollar strength, backed by upbeat US data, weigh on prices. It should be noted that the quote’s latest corrective bounce could be linked to the market’s preparations for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes.
Earlier in the week, the RBNZ Shadow board backed the market expectations of witnessing a 0.50% rate hike while the New Zealand Treasury signaled the need for RBNZ to hold the interest rates “higher for longer” due to the Cyclone reconstruction.
Given the clear early signals of witnessing a 0.50% rate hike, the NZD/USD appears well-set to consolidate the latest losses around the seven-week low. However, a negative surprise due to the natural calamity at home won’t hesitate to drown the Kiwi pair.
Apart from the interest rates, the economic forecasts and language of the RBNZ Rate Statement will also be the key for the NZD/USD pair traders to watch. That said, the bleak economic outlook and early signals for peak rates might tease the sellers despite the 0.50% rate hike announcement.
Technically, the Kiwi pair rests on the 200-DMA support surrounding 0.6180, pressured down by a three-week-old resistance line, close to 0.6285-90. However, the RSI (14) line is nearly oversold and hence the downside room appears limited.
Key notes
NZD/USD traders get set for the RBNZ
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: A 50 bps hike could rescue Kiwi bulls
About the RBNZ interest rate decision and rate statement
The RBNZ interest rate decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. If the RBNZ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the NZD. The RBNZ rate statement contains explanations of their decision on interest rates and commentary about the economic conditions that influenced their decision.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD jumps to near 0.6240 as RBNZ hikes OCR by 50 bps to 4.75%
The NZD/USD pair has witnessed a significant buying interest as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has adopted a hawkish tone on interest rates. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has hiked the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75%.
AUD/USD: Further downside past 0.6850 hinges on weekly support line break
AUD/USD remains sidelined near 0.6860, printing mild gains as bears take a breather following the biggest daily slump since the last Wednesday. Even so, the Aussie pair keeps the previous week’s retreat from a downward-sloping resistance line from February 02, as well as the 50-SMA, amid a bearish MACD signal.
Gold awaits Federal Reserve Minutes inside falling wedge
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower grounds near $1,835, following a two-day downtrend, as markets await the key Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes during early Wednesday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: A trend-surfers market
The crypto market is witnessing considerable resistance ear current price levels. Although skepticism has run hot during the uptrend, it may finally be time for bulls to begin securing profit.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The US Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) January 31 - February 1 policy meeting at 19:00 GMT, on Wednesday, February 22.