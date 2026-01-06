When is the flash German HICP data and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Flash German HICP data Overview

The preliminary German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for December is due for release today at 13:00 GMT.

The Federal Statistics Office of Germany is expected to show that HICP rose at an annual pace of 2.2%, slower than 2.6% in November. On a monthly basis, price pressures are expected to have grown sharply by 0.4% after deflating by 0.5% last month.

Earlier in the day, the inflation data from four states of Germany, Brandenburg, Hesse, Saxony, and North Rhine-Westphalia, showed that year-on-year (YoY) Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew at a moderate pace, while on month, growth in inflationary pressures was faster.

The CPI data of other German states, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, will be published on Wednesday. On the same day, Eurostat will publish the preliminary Eurozone HICP data for December.

The impact of the preliminary German HICP data for December will be significant on market expectations for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy outlook, given that the German economy is the largest nation of the Eurozone in terms of population and trade.

How could the flash German HICP data affect EUR/USD?

EUR/USD trades 0.11% lower to near 1.1717 ahead of the German HICP data release. On the four-hour timeframe, the major currency pair holds below the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which slopes lower at 1.1726 and caps intraday rebounds. The 20-EMA has been easing steadily, keeping the near-term bias on the back foot.

The pair has been under pressure in the past few weeks amid the Double Top formation, which signifies that an intermediate top has been created.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 46 (neutral) is soft, confirming fading upside momentum.

Below the falling average, sellers remain in control and could push the price lower to near the December 2025 low around 1.1600. On the upside, a clear close above the December 16 high of 1.1804 could open the door to further gains toward the 17 September 2025 high of 1.1919.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

(This story was corrected at 11:04 GMT to say in the fifth paragraph that the impact of the preliminary German HICP data for December will be significant, and not September.)