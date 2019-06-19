When is the Fed interest rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy at 18:00 GMT. Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 18:30 GMT.
Key notes
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at the 2.25 - 2.5% range. A lot has changed from the last meeting and today’s statement could be the most important in months. The market has priced in now rate cuts from the Fed for the next months. So, analysts will look for signals that show how ready is the Fed to ease policy.
“We expect clear signals of rate cuts ahead at Chair Powell’s press conference and expect the dot plot to support that message,” said Nordea Markets analysts. The economic projections from the FOMC staff will also be a key driver of expectations with potential market implications.
Powell’s press conference will also create volatility across financial markets. There is no clear consensus about what he will say. At ANZ, analysts expect a shift to an easing bias and see a flattening in the dot plot. “Chair Powell is likely to reiterate that the FOMC stands ready to support the expansion. We don’t expect a pre-commitment to ease, but acknowledge there are risks to our view.”
Implications for EUR/USD
Volatility is likely to start rising around 18:00 GMT. Markets reaction to the statement, projections and Powell’s press conference is not likely to be muted or small, like other recent meetings. The outlook and market expectations changed over the last weeks and look more sensitive. A rate cut, not today but soon, is now seen in prices.
A rate cut today would be a surprise that should send the US Dollar sharply lower. The impact on the greenback will likely be determined by how the FOMC and Powell deal with market expectations.
If the Fed presents an outlook that represents more fear, lower inflation expectations, points that action may be warranted, etcetera, the EUR/USD could gain momentum. The immediate resistance is the 1.1215/1.1225 area (20 and 55 daily SMA): a consolidation on top could point to more gains and a test of 1.1250. If it continues to rise, the next critical level is seen at 1.1305/10.
On the flip direction, if the Fed does not point clearly to a rate cut and shows an upbeat tone or mentions soft inflation and growth weakness as “transitory”, the US Dollar could receive a boost, particularly if US yields move to the upside. Under a “hawkish” or a “not so dovish” scenario, the EUR/USD could face severe bearish pressure, exposing the weekly low at 1.1180. If it breaks lower attention would turn to 1.1140 that protects 1.1110.
About the interest rate decision
With a pre-set regularity, a nation's Central Bank has an economic policy meeting, in which board members took different measures, the most relevant one, being the interest rate that it will charge on loans and advances to commercial banks. In the US, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve meets at intervals of five to eight weeks, in which they announce their latest decisions. A rate hike tends to boost the local currency. A rate cut tends to weaken the local currency. If rates remain unchanged (or the decision is largely discounted), attention turns to the tone of the FOMC statement, and whether the tone is hawkish, or dovish over future developments of inflation.
About the FOMC statement
Following the Fed's rate decision, the FOMC releases its statement regarding monetary policy. The statement may influence the volatility of USD and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. A hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the USD, whereas a dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.
About FOMC economic projections
This report, released by Federal Reserve, includes the FOMC's projection for inflation and economic growth over the next 2 years and, more importantly, a breakdown of individual FOMC member's interest rate forecasts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher, holding close to 1.1200
As the Fed's decision approaches, the greenback comes under pressure, although the EUR is among the weakest, unable to lift its head after Draghi's dovish words on Tuesday. The Fed's dot-plot and the wording of the statement will seal the dollar's destiny.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2600, dollar weaker as Fed looms
The American currency eases ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement, and despite UK inflation failed to impress. Tories will have another ballot today to keep reducing the list of candidates for PM.
USD/JPY extends consolidation below 108.50 as markets pause ahead of Fed announcements
For the third straight day this week, the USD/JPY pair is fluctuating in a tight range as investors are eagerly waiting for the FOMC to announce its policy decision and release its updated economic projections.
Gold struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, sits above $1340
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $15 on Tuesday as investors saw gold as a better investment alternative to major currencies amid the dovish shifts seen in central banks' tone.
FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'
That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.