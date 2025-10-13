When is the China Trade Balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?

China’s Trade Balance Overview

The General Administration of Customs will publish its data for August on Monday at 03.00 GMT. Trade balance is expected to narrow to $98.96B in September, compared to $102.33B in the previous reading. Exports are expected to climb by 6.0%, while Imports are projected to rise by 1.5%.

As the Chinese economy has influence on the global economy, this economic indicator would have an impact on the Forex market.

How could the China’s Trade Balance affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a positive note on the day in the lead up to the China’s Trade Balance data. The pair edges higher after facing some selling pressure in the previous session after fresh broadsides in the US-China trade war

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6525. The next resistance level emerges at the September 1 high of 0.6560, en route to the October 6 high of 0.6620.

To the downside, the October 10 low of 0.6472 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the July 31 low of 0.6424, followed by the 0.6400 psychological level.

Economic Indicator Trade Balance USD The Trade Balance released by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China is a balance between exports and imports of total goods and services. A positive value shows trade surplus, while a negative value shows trade deficit. It is an event that generates some volatility for the CNY. In general, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish) for the CNY. Read more. Next release: Mon Oct 13, 2025 03:00 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: $98.96B Previous: $102.33B Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China