When is the BOJ rate decision and how could it affect USD/JPY?

Early on Thursay, around 03:00 AM GMT, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will provide the decision of its routine monetary policy meeting. Following the rate decision, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will attend the press conference, around 06:00 AM GMT, to convey the logic behind the latest policy moves.
The Japanese central bank is widely expected to keep the short-term interest rate target at -0.1% while directing 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields toward zero.
Although the BOJ isn’t expected to offer any change in its monetary policy, the quarterly economic forecasts will be important to watch following the multi-day activity restrictions in the key prefectures, including Tokyo, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Hence, today’s monetary policy meeting is less likely to become a non-event like always.
Ahead of the event, Westpac said,
The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its basic policy settings intact yet again, most notably the “around zero percent” yield on the 10-year bond. In the quarterly forecasts, the BoJ is expected to trim its 2021 GDP projection but nudge up 2022. Inflation forecasts are likely to remain below the 2% target through 2023 – no troubling inflation surge in Japan at this stage.
Additionally, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta said,
The Fed-BOJ monetary policy divergence will continue to play out in favor of the US dollar in the coming months. However, the Japanese yen could likely extend the correction from multi-year lows of 114.69 against the greenback on the BOJ announcements. The prevalent market mood and the dynamics in the dollar and yields will also have a significant bearing on the major at the time of the BOJ decision.
How could it affect the USD/JPY?
USD/JPY remains sidelined around 113.80 following the first daily loss of the week. The yen pair remains pressured as the US Treasury yields pick up in a consolidation mode before the key preliminary US Q3 GDP and monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB). Also challenging the quote is the market’s rush for risk-safety ahead of the BOJ event.
While portraying the market moves, the 10-year Treasury yields drop 2.3 basis points (bps) to 1.55% but the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by the press time.
Given the wide division between the policymakers of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the BOJ, the carry trade opportunities may widen should the BOJ choose to keep the easy money flowing by citing the virus-led economic hardships. The same should help the USD/JPY prices if the policymakers choose to keep the monetary policy unchanged and sound dovish. In an alternative case, the USD/JPY reaction will depend upon today’s preliminary US Q3 GDP amid the Fed tapering tantrums.
Technically, USD/JPY remains in a bullish consolidation mode between 113.20 and 114.45.
Key Notes
USD/JPY consolidates below 114.00 ahead of BOJ decision, US critical data
BOJ Preview: Focus on outlook tweaks ahead of general election
About BoJ Rate Decision
BoJ Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of Japan. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the JPY. Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation
GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.
Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed
Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.
Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher
Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse
Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.