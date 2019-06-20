When is the BOJ rate decision and how could it affect USD/JPY?

Early on Thursday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will conclude its latest monetary policy meeting approximately at 2:00 GMT. The central bank is widely expected not to announce any changes in its key policy actions by holding short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and keep directing 10-year government bond yields toward zero.
With the absence of quarterly economic outlook, the event has fewer key details to watch except the BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at the press conference somewhere near 04:30 GMT.
Ahead of the event, TD Securities said,
As Fed easing expectations intensify and central banks globally become more dovish, attention has shifted to BoJ policy. Admittedly the BoJ is more constrained than the Fed in terms of policy room, but their rhetoric has become more dovish. We don’t expect easing anytime soon but the BoJ is likely to sound dovish and could offer some enhanced forward guidance. Kuroda outlined four options in terms of more policy stimulus, with one being a further cut in the deposit rate. However, BoJ would need to outline how they plan to alleviate the pressure on bank profits from such a move.
How could it affect the USD/JPY?
Sluggish data support at home and recently dovish statements from the Governor Kuroda indicate reinforcement to the central bank’s easy monetary policy, which in turn could trigger the decline of the Japanese Yen (JPY). However, JPY’s safe-haven appeal could restrict the quote’s upside amid persistent fears of a global economic recession.
On the technical front, a sustained break of 107.80 holds the key to the quote’s extended downturn towards January 04 low near 107.47 whereas 106.62 and 105.50 could entertain sellers then after. Meanwhile, 108.20 and 21-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 108.67 restricts the pair’s near-term upside, a break of which can extend the recovery towards 108.80 and May 13 low near 109.00.
About BoJ Rate Decision
BoJ Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of Japan. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the JPY. Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is negative, or bearish.
EUR/USD consolidates its post-Fed gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200 but off highs. The Fed has warned about uncertainties and has opened the door to rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is waiting for incoming data ahead of the next decision.
GBP/USD again confronts 21-DMA amid post-Fed buying, further clarity over UK PM’s race
In addition to further clarity over the UK PM’s race after three rounds of Tory voting, dovish FOMC offered additional fuel to GBP/USD recovery that’s confronting 21-DMA by being around 1.2655 on Thursday morning.
USD/JPY drops to test 108.00 as Fed sends US Dollar to the downside
The USD/JPY pair fell from 108.35 to 108.02, reaching the lowest level since June 7 after the FOMC meeting.
Gold rallies to test five year highs again on FOMC ready to act
Gold continues to move higher along the 50-4HR MA and the testing five-year long resistance line, buoyed by prospects of an easing Fed with plenty of geopolitical risk left on the table, despite a recent development on the trade war issue.
Bank of Japan Rate Decision Preview: Certainty and then some
The Bank of Japan is universally expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged Thursday in Tokyo, though the global central bank tilt towards easing could spur action from a reluctant Governor Kuroda later in the year.