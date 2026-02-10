EUR/USD trims losses as disappointing US Retail Sales pressure the Greenback
- EUR/USD recovers from earlier lows as softer US Retail Sales weigh on the US Dollar.
- ECB Vice President de Guindos’s remarks add mild support to the Euro.
- Investors look ahead to US Nonfarm Payrolls and CPI for fresh monetary policy guidance.
EUR/USD recovers from earlier daily lows on Tuesday after spending most of the day in a tight range, as softer-than-expected US Retail Sales data weighs on the US Dollar (USD) and offers modest support to the Euro (EUR). At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.1922, holding near its more than one-week high reached on Monday.
US Retail Sales were flat in December, missing market expectations for a 0.4% increase and slowing sharply from November’s 0.6% rise. On a yearly basis, Retail Sales growth eased to 2.4%, down from 3.3% previously.
More importantly for growth and GDP tracking, the Retail Sales control group — which feeds directly into GDP calculations — fell by 0.1% in December, reversing November’s 0.2% increase. Meanwhile, Retail Sales excluding autos also came in soft, rising 0.0% on the month, below the 0.3% forecast and slowing from 0.4% in November.
On the labour front, incoming signals were mixed. The ADP Employment Change four-week average eased to 6.5K, down from 7.75K previously, suggesting a modest loss of traction in private-sector job creation.
At the same time, the Employment Cost Index for the fourth quarter rose by 0.7%, slightly below both the 0.8% market expectation and the 0.8% increase recorded in the previous quarter.
In reaction, the Greenback extends its decline for a third consecutive day, with the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar against a basket of six major currencies, trading near a more than one-week low around 96.66.
Meanwhile, the Euro also draws additional support from comments by Luis de Guindos, Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB), who said that current interest rates remain appropriate and policymakers must stay open-minded about future decisions.
Guindos also noted that the recent appreciation in the Euro is “not dramatic” and that the inflation trend remains broadly in line with the ECB’s projections.
Attention now turns to key US economic releases due later this week, with Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Wednesday and Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Friday. The data will be crucial in shaping expectations for the timing and pace of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next easing steps, with markets currently pricing in around 50 basis points (bps) of rate cuts.
Author
Vishal Chaturvedi
FXStreet
I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.