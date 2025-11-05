Australia’s Trade Surplus widened to 3,938M MoM in September versus 3,850M expected and 1,111M (revised from 1,825M) in the previous reading, according to the latest foreign trade data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Further details reveal that Australia's Exports climbed by 7.9% MoM in September from a fall of 8.7% (revised from -7.8%) seen a month earlier. Meanwhile, Imports rose by 1.1% MoM in September, compared to a rise of 3.3% (revised from 3.2%) seen in August.

Market reaction to Australia’s Trade Balance

At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is down 0.04% on the day to trade at 0.6502.

Australian Dollar Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.91% 1.04% 0.85% 1.17% 1.06% 1.78% 1.21% EUR -0.91% 0.17% -0.11% 0.26% 0.19% 0.88% 0.30% GBP -1.04% -0.17% -0.24% 0.08% 0.02% 0.70% 0.12% JPY -0.85% 0.11% 0.24% 0.30% 0.22% 0.90% 0.48% CAD -1.17% -0.26% -0.08% -0.30% -0.09% 0.61% 0.04% AUD -1.06% -0.19% -0.02% -0.22% 0.09% 0.68% 0.08% NZD -1.78% -0.88% -0.70% -0.90% -0.61% -0.68% -0.57% CHF -1.21% -0.30% -0.12% -0.48% -0.04% -0.08% 0.57% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

This section was published on November 5 at 22.30 GMT as a preview of the Australian Trade Data release.

The Australian Trade Data Overview

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish its data for August on Thursday at 00.30 GMT. Trade surplus is expected to widen to 3,850M MoM in September, compared to 1,825M in the previous reading.

Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.

How could the Australian Trade Data affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a positive note on the day in the lead up to the Australian Trade Data. The pair gathers strength as the US Dollar softens amid the ongoing US federal government shutdown, which is now the longest in history.

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the 100-day EMA of 0.6520. The next resistance level emerges at the September 1 high of 0.6560, en route to the October 28 high of 0.6590.

To the downside, the October 10 low of 0.6472 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the July 31 low of 0.6424. The next contention level is located at the 0.6400 psychological level.