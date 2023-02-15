When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

January month employment statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, up for publishing at 00:30 GMT on Thursday, will be the immediate catalyst for the AUD/USD pair traders.
Market consensus suggests that the headline Unemployment Rate may remain unchanged at 3.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis whereas Employment Change could rise by 20.0K versus the previous contraction of 14.6K. Further, the Participation Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 66.6% prior level.
It should be noted that Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations for February, expected to remain unchanged at 5.6%, could also entertain AUD/USD traders around 00:00 GMT on Thursday.
Considering the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policymakers’ struggle to defend the hawkish bias, as well as the fears of higher inflation, today’s Aussie jobs report become crucial for the AUD/USD pair traders.
Ahead of the event, analysts at Westpac said,
Illness-related absences and a ‘catch-up’ in abnormally low summer leave should see employment growth print slightly below trend in January (Westpac forecast 15K, market 20K, rebounding from December’s -15K). With participation holding flat, Westpac expects the unemployment rate to hold at 3.5%, in line with consensus.
On the same, FXStreet’s Valeria Bednarik mentioned,
Indeed, sharp deviations one way or the other could trigger near-term volatile moves in AUD/USD. But after the dust settles, the pair will likely return to sentiment-related trading, with the focus on the US Dollar and whatever speculative interest believes about the United States Federal Reserve.
How could the data affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD remains sidelined near 0.6900 while licking its wounds near the weekly low, following the biggest daily slump in a fortnight, as the Aussie pair traders await crucial jobs report amid sluggish market hours.
Although the pre-data anxiety probes AUD/USD bears amid hopes of upbeat Aussie data, the risk barometer pair is likely to remain depressed, after showing an initial reaction to the actual outcome, unless witnessing too optimistic Aussie employment numbers. The reason could be linked to comparatively more hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets, backed by stronger US data.
Technically, a U-turn from the 3.5-month-old previous support line keeps AUD/USD bears hopeful but the 50-DMA and the 200-DMA challenge the Aussie pair’s further downside around 0.6885 and 0.6800 respectively.
Key Notes
Australian Employment Preview: Better figures in the docket, doubtful impact on RBA
AUD/USD licks its wounds near 0.6900 ahead of Aussie employment data
About the Employment Change
The Employment Change released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Australia. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate hikes, indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD licks its wounds near 0.6900 ahead of Aussie employment data
AUD/USD consolidates the biggest daily loss in a fortnight at weekly low. Strong US data saw Treasury bond yields, US Dollar run-up. RBA’s Lowe fails to impress hawks despite signaling inflation fears.
EUR/USD struggles below 1.0700 as US data fuel hawkish Fed bets, ECB’s Lagarde backs higher rates
EUR/USD makes rounds to 1.0690 while struggling to extend the late Wednesday’s corrective bounce during early Thursday. The major currency pair dropped the most in a week after the US data propelled the Fed bets.
Gold bears remain keen on $1,825
Gold price was pressured on a firmer US Dollar on Wednesday. The United States Retail sales jump 3% in January, smashing expectations despite an inflation increase that might have otherwise kept consumers' hands in their pockets.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million prison bond signees revealed by court
FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried are both dealing with their own issues, and the court seems to be adding to them. The most recent move places crucial information regarding Bankman-Fried in public view as the names of his rescuers came to light.
What does the new BoJ Governor mean for the yen?
On February 14, the Japanese government officially nominated Kazuo Ueda for taking the helm at the Bank of Japan when Haruhiko Kuroda steps down in April. This has left investors scratching their heads to figure out whether and when the BoJ will scale back its ultra-loose monetary policy.