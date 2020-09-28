When is Japan’s Tokyo inflation data and how could it affect USD/JPY?

Tokyo Core CPI overview
Japan’s Statistics Bureau will release the September month inflation data on early Tuesday morning in Asia, 23:30 GMT globally. While Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) is considered to be the benchmark of price pressure in the Japanese economy, Tokyo CPI ex-Fresh Food, popularly known as Tokyo Core CPI, gains much love among Japanese Yen (JPY) traders as one of the favorite price measures for the Bank of Japan (BOJ).
The Japanese inflation data, otherwise mostly ignored, is likely to gain attention as the Asian economic calendar is mostly silent while the BOJ is yet to give any strong signals to join the lines of the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
Forecasts suggest no change in the Tokyo CPI ex-Fresh Food (YoY) figure of -0.3% while signaling an upbeat Tokyo CPI data of 0.4% (YoY) versus 0.3% prior. It should be noted that the Tokyo CPI ex-Food and Energy figures may also recovery to 0.2% from -0.1% on an annualized basis.
How could Tokyo Core CPI affect USD/JPY?
With the recent correction in the US dollar, global traders are searching for extra clues ahead of the key event scheduled during the week. As a result, USD/JPY fails to extend the previous day’s halt to a five-day winning streak while taking rounds to 105.50/55. Given the recent risk-on sentiment, any further upside in the Japanese inflation data can help build the market sentiment and propel the USD/JPY further towards refreshing the monthly top. On the contrary, disappointment from the scheduled data will have a mixed response amid expectations of further easing from the BOJ and the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence, not to forget the market’s cautious sentiment.
Technically, a clear break of the one-month-old falling trend line, at 105.45 now, can continue to challenge the monthly peak surrounding 105.70. Also acting as an immediate upside barrier is the 21-day SMA level of 105.60. Meanwhile, odds of the pair’s drop to August month’s low near 105.10 have comparatively fewer obstacles.
Key Notes
USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating gains, bulls hesitate
About the Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food
The Tokyo Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics Bureau is a measure of price movements obtained by comparison of the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services, excluding fresh food. The index captures inflation in Tokyo. The purchase power of JPY is dragged down by inflation. Generally, a high reading is seen as positive for the JPY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is Japan’s Tokyo inflation data and how could it affect USD/JPY?
With the recent correction in the US dollar, global traders are searching for extra clues ahead of the key event scheduled during the week. As a result, USD/JPY fails to extend the previous day’s halt to a five-day winning streak while taking rounds to 105.50/55.
AUD/USD: Directs pullback moves toward 0.7100 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD seesaws near the high of Monday’s corrective recovery. Hopes of further money supply from the US and Europe join expectations of virus vaccine to boost market sentiment. Equities, commodities benefited the most whereas the US dollar is still not on the bears’ radars.
Gold: Don't get too excited there are still some key levels to break
Gold has pushed higher on Monday as there has been a good retracement in the greenback at the start of the week. The price has been making lower lows and lower highs since hitting the all-time high back on 6th August.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
WTI bulls may be running against the wind while price is respecting trendline support
The price of oil is trading on the bid around $40.47 at the time of writing, some 0.95% higher having travelled from a low of $39.80 and scoring the highest levels since the 21st Sep.