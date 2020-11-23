When is Australian Trade Balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Early Tuesday morning in Asia, at 00:30 GMT, markets will see the preliminary reading of Australia’s October month Trade Balance numbers. Although tussles between Australia and China seem to have weighed on the Aussie trade numbers off-late, the recent recovery in the RBA’s refrain from negative rates may gain additional support on today’s data, if posting upbeat outcomes.
That said, the headline Trade Balance rose to 5630M in September while details marked Imports and Exports as having -5.9% and +3.9% respective figures for the stated month.
The trade numbers from an export-oriented economy becomes also important as it can give RBA’s Deputy Governor Guy Debelle to keep his cautious optimism while speaking around 02:30 GMT.
How could they affect AUD/USD?
Considering the AUD/USD pair’s multiple failures to refresh the monthly top on the daily closing basis, today’s Aussie Trade Balance data becomes important for the sellers ahead of the RBA’s Debelle’s speech. Should the headline figures print pessimistic figures, chatters concerning the US-led push to form a Western trade group to combat the China-backed trade alliance will gain momentum. The same could also offer RBA policymakers to rethink over their bullish bias. However, any positive surprise will be welcomed as risk-tone remains mildly upbeat amid vaccine hopes.
Technically, AUD/USD attempts to regain 0.7300 while extending its bounce off 0.7264 during the early Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair forms a short-term ascending triangle formation that currently restricts its moves between 0.7270 and 0.7340. Also acting as extra filters to the moves is the mid-September high of 0.7346 and 100-bar SMA near 0.7340. Considering the latest bearish signals from the MACD, coupled with repeated failures to provide a daily closing beyond the monthly high of 0.7340, bulls should wait for a clear break above 0.7346.
Keynotes
AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls still reluctant to push aussie higher
AUD/USD wavers below 0.7300 ahead of Aussie Trade Balance
About Australian Trade Balance
The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.73 on Biden transition news, ahead of data
AUD/USD jumps in tandem with the S&P 500 futures on reports that the US GSA has started the formal Biden transition process. The US dollar clings on to gains amid stronger US data. Australia’s preliminary Trade Balance, RBA’s Debelle in focus.
Gold in bearish consolidation below $1840, remains vulnerable
Gold (XAU/USD) is nursing losses in Tuesday’s Asian trading, having slumped 2% on Monday to reach the lowest levels in four months at $1831. Vaccine progress, stronger US data hammer gold prices. Focus on vaccine updates and risk sentiment for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stabilises above 1.3300 awaiting Brexit updates
GBP/USD was the best performing USD major on Monday, with the EU and UK seemingly moving ever closer to a deal. The pair nearly surpassed 1.3400 before slipping below 1.3300 on post-data USD strength, although has now recovered back to 1.3320.
Bitcoin risks a correction to $12,000
Peter Brandt, author, and publisher of the Factor Report, has exited around 50% of his Bitcoin position. The veteran trader believes Bitcoin might be poised for a correction to $12,000 in the near future.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!