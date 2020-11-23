AUD/USD wavers below 0.7300 ahead of Aussie Trade Balance

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD fades pullback from 0.7264 after marking another failure to cross 0.7340 on D1 closing.
  • DXY rebounds from a 12-week low as US PMIs performed better than EU data in November.
  • Market sentiment stays mixed amid vaccine hopes, chatters concerning US-China tussle and American stimulus deadlock.
  • Australia’s preliminary Trade Balance for October, RBA’s Debelle can offer immediate direction.

AUD/USD struggles to extend the latest bounce off 0.7264 while taking rounds to 0.7285 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The aussie pair surged to the fresh highs since September 02 earlier on Monday, before closing the day with another failure to cross the monthly top near 0.7340 on the daily (D1) chart. While the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes offered an initial lift to the quote, the US dollar strength and challenges to the risks seems to have weighed on the pair afterward.

Risks remain on the table…

Although the covid vaccine/treatments have recently conveyed upbeat results of final stage trials and are up for government authorization, trading sentiment has many hurdles before regaining the pre-pandemic status. Among them, worsening virus conditions and uncertainty surrounding the US stimulus have been the major catalysts.

US hospitalizations keep surging since November 10 even if the new infections have slowed down off-late. With the same conditions in the UK and Europe, countries like France and Britain have already hinted at plans to ease activity restrictions during year-end celebrations. On the other hand, AstraZeneca’s smaller dosage vaccines got a 90% effective rate and joined the league of Pfizer and Moderna to keep the hope of battling the deadly virus with more conviction. Though, the cures will take time to reach the shelves and hence keep the traders cautious till then.

Elsewhere, the US is forming a Western alliance to battle China’s recently formed trade group. The moves can intensify the Sino-American tension, especially hurting the Aussie economy, as Beijing has recently stated punishing Canberra for their earlier support to the US-led investigation into the root of COVID-19. It should also be noted that the Trump administration is known to have added four-more Chinese companies to their blacklist.

On a different note, odds favoring soft Brexit are increasing whereas the PMIs from Australia and the US have also been upbeat during their release on Monday.

Against this backdrop, Wall Street managed to close the day on the positive side, with last hour run-up, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields also recovered 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.85% by the end of Monday’s North American trading.

Looking forward, Australia’s October month Trade Balance, prior 5630M, could offer immediate direction as AUD/USD buyers will look for upbeat prints to regain 0.7300. Following that RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle will also cross the wires and can offer additional hints to forecast the pair’s moves.

Technical analysis

A short-term ascending triangle formation currently restricts AUD/USD moves between 0.7270 and 0.7340. Also acting as extra filters to the moves is the mid-September high of 0.7346 and 100-bar SMA near 0.7340. Considering the latest bearish signals from the MACD, coupled with repeated failures to provide a daily closing beyond the monthly high of 0.7340, bulls should wait for a clear break above 0.7346.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7288
Today Daily Change -22 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.30%
Today daily open 0.731
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7207
Daily SMA50 0.7178
Daily SMA100 0.7167
Daily SMA200 0.684
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7324
Previous Daily Low 0.7266
Previous Weekly High 0.734
Previous Weekly Low 0.7254
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7302
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7288
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7276
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7241
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7217
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7334
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7359
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7393

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD wavers below 0.7300 ahead of Aussie Trade Balance

AUD/USD wavers below 0.7300 ahead of Aussie Trade Balance

AUD/USD fades pullback from 0.7264 after marking another failure to cross 0.7340 on D1 closing. DXY rebounds from a 12-week low as US PMIs performed better than EU data in November. Australia’s preliminary Trade Balance for October, RBA’s Debelle can offer immediate direction.

AUD/USD News

Gold in bearish consolidation below $1840, remains vulnerable

Gold in bearish consolidation below $1840, remains vulnerable

Gold (XAU/USD) is nursing losses in Tuesday’s Asian trading, having slumped 2% on Monday to reach the lowest levels in four months at $1831. Vaccine progress, stronger US data hammer gold prices. Focus on vaccine updates and risk sentiment for fresh impetus.

Gold news

EUR/USD stabilises beneath 1.1850 as focus shifts to German IFO data, ECB and Fedspeak

EUR/USD stabilises beneath 1.1850 as focus shifts to German IFO data, ECB and Fedspeak

EUR/USD is consolidating beneath 1.1850, having seen a decent bounce from post-strong US PMI data lows of 1.1801. Despite setting hitting both its highest and lowest levels in more than a week on Monday, EUR/USD is now back within last week’s range.

EUR/USD News

Bitcoin risks a correction to $12,000

Bitcoin risks a correction to $12,000

Peter Brandt, author, and publisher of the Factor Report, has exited around 50% of his Bitcoin position. The veteran trader believes Bitcoin might be poised for a correction to $12,000 in the near future.

Read more

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures