When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

UK Jobs report overview
The UK labor market report is expected to show that the average weekly earnings, including bonuses, in the three months to November, are expected to rise by 3.1%, while ex-bonuses, the wages are also seen rising by 3.4% in the reported period.
The number of people seeking jobless benefits are likely to increase by 24.5k in December vs. +28.8k seen last. The ILO unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.8% during the period.
How could they affect GBP/USD?
Haresh Menghani, Analyst at FXStreet explains, “From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up might continue to confront some fresh supply near the top end of a three-week-old descending trend-channel, currency near the 1.3060 region. This is closely followed by a resistance marked by 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, around the 1.3100 handle, which if cleared might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. On the flip side, the 1.2960-55 region might continue to protect the immediate downside, below which the pair is likely to turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2900 handle and aim towards challenging the trend-channel support – around the 1.2875 zone.”
At the time of writing, the GBP sellers are making a fresh attempt to breach the 1.3000 level, having stalled its Monday’s recovery at 1.3022. The spot is last seen trading around 1.3005, almost unchanged on the day.
Key Notes
GBP/USD risks a move to the mid-1.2800s – Commerzbank
UK Jobs Preview: Gloomy mood opens door to GBP/USD upside? Three scenarios
Forex Today: Coronavirus spreads to markets, BOJ optimistic for a change, Trump descends on Davos
About UK jobs
The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings onto 1.30 ahead of critical UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30 as tension mounts ahead of the UK jobs report, a key to the BOE's rate decision next week. The House of Lords has marginally delayed the approval of the Brexit deal.
EUR/USD struggles to hold onto 1.11 amid trade headlines, ahead data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, struggling to recover. Presidents Trump and Macron agreed to refrain from slapping tariffs on the eve of the Davos gathering. The German ZEW figures are due out.
Forex Today: Coronavirus spreads to markets, BOJ optimistic for a change, Trump descends on Davos
Coronavirus: The virus continues spreading around China and markets are taking note. The risk-off environment is weighing on Asian stocks, especially after the World Health Organization confirmed human-to-human contraction and a fourth person has died.
Gold: Violates key hurdle to hit 9-day high
Gold crossed key Fibonacci hurdle a few minutes before press time and hit a nine-day high of $1,568 per Oz. The metal picked up a bid near $1,560 and jumped above $1,564 - the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from $1,611 to $1,536.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.