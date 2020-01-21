Forex Today: Coronavirus spreads to markets, BOJ optimistic for a change, Trump descends on Davos

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 21:
- Coronavirus: The virus continues spreading around China and markets are taking note. The risk-off environment is weighing on Asian stocks, especially after the World Health Organization confirmed human-to-human contraction and a fourth person has died. Heightened travel around the Chinese New Year may further spread the disease.
- The Bank of Japan has left its interest rate unchanged as expected and raised growth forecasts. The government's fiscal stimulus plan keeps the BOJ on the sidelines. USD/JPY has dropped on the combination of the bank's optimism and concerns about the Coronavirus.
- The UK publishes its jobs report in the European morning and economists expect another slowdown in wages, adding to the chances of a rate cut next week. See UK Jobs Preview: Gloomy mood opens door to GBP/USD upside? Three scenarios
- Trade: President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have agreed not to slap tariffs on each others' countries through 2020. The meeting alleviates trans-Atlantic tensions.
- The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is forecast to show another improvement in business confidence in the old continent's locomotive.
- The World Economic Forum begins today in Davos, Switzerland with Trump being the top attendee. Ahead of the event, the International Monetary Fund lowered its growth forecasts, with India's economy suffering a substantial downgrade.
- Trump's impeachment trial begins in Washington with Republicans aiming for condensed timetable and a quick acquittal. US traders return from a holiday and trading volume is set to be robust.
Cryptocurrencies have been relatively calm with Bitcoin consolidating around $8,600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Back above 50-day MA ahead of German ZEW Survey
EUR/USD is attempting a convincing move above the 50-day average. German ZEW Survey for January is expected to show an improvement in the economic sentiment. A big beat on expectations will likely bode well for the single currency.
GBP/USD ignores Brexit news ahead of UK employment data
GBP/USD holds onto Monday’s recovery gains above 1.3000. Buyers shrug off the Conservatives’ first defeat at the UK’s House of Lords. UK’s December month jobs report will be the key to forecast BOE’s decision
Forex Today: Risk-off grips Asia on China virus scare; focus on UK jobs, German ZEW
Forex today in Asia saw a strong risk-off wave this Thursday, as investors flocked to safe harbors, namely, the yen and gold amid rising concerns over the economic impact of a Chinese coronavirus outbreak, which led to four deaths in China and appeared to have spread into Australia.
Gold: Violates key hurdle to hit 9-day high
Gold crossed key Fibonacci hurdle a few minutes before press time and hit a nine-day high of $1,568 per Oz. The metal picked up a bid near $1,560 and jumped above $1,564 - the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from $1,611 to $1,536.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.