When are NZ Trade Balance, speech from RBNZ’s Orr and how could they affect NZD/USD?

Overview
New Zealand's (NZ) economic calendar is reimbursing for the recently thin data line on Wednesday. After the bi-annual Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, October month trade numbers and a speech from the RBNZ’s Governor Adrian Orr are up for publishing at 21:45 and 22:00 GMT.
October month Trade Balance, Import and Exports will be immediate the catalysts to follow. Market consensus favor MoM Trade Balance to decline to $-1621M from $-1242M. The monthly figure stood at $-5.21B whereas Exports and Imports $4.47B and $5.71B respective priors.
New Zealand’s central bank met the market’s wide expectations of announcing no change to its Loan to Value Ratio (LVR) restrictions in the FSR. However, it does have the responsibility to balance the central bank’s recently hawkish statements and to manage the recovery in housing market. As a result, traders will be closely observing the comments from the RBNZ’s Governor Adrian Orr about the Financial Stability Report, in Wellington, for fresh clues.
Ahead of the event, the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) says, “the FSR looks like the warm-up act for the main event: the RBNZ’s final bank capital decision, due next Thursday 5 December at 12 noon.”
How could they affect NZD/USD?
While the recent tone of the RBNZ’s Orr has been quite hawkish, any disappointment could add weakness to the Kiwi. Prior to that, expectedly downbeat trade numbers might trigger the NZD/USD pair’s south-run. However, positive outcomes, which are quite likely amid the latest trade positive environment, may help the quote recover some of its latest losses.
Technically, a daily closing beyond the monthly high around 0.6470 becomes necessary for the bulls to target 0.6500 else, a two-week-old support line at 0.6400 and 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6390 will gain market attention.
Key notes
NZD/USD: A top performer on busy event calendar, testing trendline resistance
About New Zealand Trade Balance
The Trade Balance released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of balance amount between import and export. A positive value shows a trade surplus while a negative value shows a trade deficit. Any variation in the figures influences the domestic economy. If a steady demand in exchange for exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the NZD.
About RBNZ Governor Orr’s speech
Adrian Orr will be the Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand from March 2018. The Reserve Bank uses monetary policy to maintain price stability as defined in the Policy Targets Agreement (PTA). The current PTA requires the Bank to keep inflation between 1 and 3 percent on average over the medium term. The Bank implements monetary policy by setting the Official Cash Rate (OCR), which is reviewed eight times a year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades closer to 1.10 amid mixed data, trade optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, within familiar ranges. US Consumer Confidence missed with 125.5 while New Home Sales beat with 733K. The US and China are reportedly close to a deal.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos.
USD/JPY recovers above 109 as 10-year US T-bond yield rebounds from daily lows
The USD/JPY pair retreated to 108.90 area during the European trading hours but staged a rebound in the second half of the day and was last seen trading at 109.12, adding 0.2% on a daily basis.
XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1458-59 region.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Euphoria is buying it all for Black Friday
Finally, yesterday ended with huge gains in almost the whole crypto board. Despite this important sign of euphoria – no distinction is made between assets – the falling chapter does not seem to have ended at the moment.