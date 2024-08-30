According to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), 53% of China's foreign trade was denominated in renminbi last month. This means that the use of the RMB has developed very strongly in recent years. It was only last year that the RMB overtook the US dollar as the number one currency. Before the pandemic, about twice as much of China's foreign trade was priced in US dollars than in the domestic currency, Commerzbank’s FX Analyst Volkmar Baur notes.
China adapts its monetary policy to the US economic situation
“The relative stability of CNY/USD in recent months is often cited as a key factor. Indeed, the historical volatility of the CNY/USD exchange rate has been significantly lower on average this year than in recent years, at times reaching its lowest level in 9 years. If the CNY were to fluctuate more against the USD, the argument goes, trading partners would not be persuaded to price goods in CNY. Therefore, it is (or was) necessary to manage the CNY more closely against the USD.”
“What China is doing with the renminbi is exactly wrong. By focusing its monetary policy on managing its currency in relation to the USD, it is adapting its monetary policy to the US economic situation instead of focusing on its own situation. At the moment, this means that China's monetary policy appears to be too restrictive in the face of very low inflation and weak economic growth.”
“At some point, however, the Chinese central bank will have to decouple from the USD. It is possible that, due to a certain path dependency, many trading partners will continue to price their goods in RMB, even if the CNY fluctuates more against the USD again. However, it is also possible that many will then switch back to the USD. In that case, the temporarily higher share of the RMB in China's foreign trade would be a Pyrrhic victory.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1200 ahead of EU inflation data
EUR/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades in a narrow channel below 1.1200 on Friday after the data from the Eurozone showed that the annual HICP inflation softened to 2.2% in August. Investors await PCE inflation figures from the US.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.3200 ahead of US PCE data
GBP/USD is gaining ground in the European trading hours on Friday, approaching 1.3200 as risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot. Traders, however, could refrain from placing further bets on the pair ahead of the all-important US PCE inflation data.
Gold rangebound ahead of US PCE release
Gold trades mixed on Friday, edging up to trade in the $2,520s as traders await US inflation data in the form of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index for July.
Easing Eurozone inflation to back an ECB rate cut in September Premium
Eurostat will publish the preliminary estimate of the August Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices on Friday, and the anticipated outcome will back up the case for another European Central Bank interest rate cut when policymakers meet in September.
US core PCE inflation could help markets gauge how big will be Federal Reserve’s September rate cut
The United States (US) Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release the high-impact core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, on Friday at 12:30 GMT.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.