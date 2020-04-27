WH spokeswoman: Trump wants to see fourth coronavirus relief package approved by Congress

US President Donald Trump wants to see a fourth coronavirus relief package approved by Congress, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News on Monday.
"Coronavirus task force briefings were a great opportunity for President Trump to speak directly to American people," McEnany added and noted that Trump will hold a press availability on Monday as he meets with CEOs.
The spokeswoman further announced that the coronavirus task force will resume press briefings later this week.
Market reaction
Wall Street's main indexes edged higher in the last minutes. As of writing, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up around 1% on a daily basis.
