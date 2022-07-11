White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that she expects new Consumer Price Index (CPI) data to be highly elevated.
Her comments escalate inflation woes ahead of Wednesday’s US CPI release for June, expected 8.8% YoY versus 8.6% prior.
It’s worth noting that the US inflation expectations jumped to the record high of 6.8% in June, versus 6.6% prior, per the NY Fed’s survey of one-year-ahead consumer inflation expectations.
On the same line, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that recent inflation data has not been as encouraging as I would have liked, per Reuters.
FX implications
The inflation fears weigh on the market sentiment and fuel the US dollar due to its safe-haven appeal, also drowning the commodities and Antipodeans.
Also read: NZD/USD bears attack 0.6100 at two-year low amid inflation/recession fears, RBNZ eyed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD oscillates above 0.6730, downside looks likely below 0.6700 ahead of US Inflation
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after a sheer downside move to Monday’s low at 0.6715 on a risk-off impulse on the market. The asset is hovering around its fresh monthly low as the US dollar index (DXY) has printed a fresh 19-year high at 108.27.
EUR/USD plummets to a fresh 20-year low sub-1.0050
The EUR/USD pair resumed its decline while heading into the US close, reaching a fresh 20-year low in the 1.0040 price zone. The sour tone of Wall Street reflects looming inflation and growth fears ahead of US inflation data to be out later in the week.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD still inside the woods, $1,730 a key support
Gold price (XAU/USD) has established below $1,740.00 but is still inside the woods.
What it will take to get the Solana price out of the gutter
Solana edges near an ascending trendline, a breach could trigger a sellers’ frenzy. SOL auctions at levels last offered in July 2021, as it is amongst the top 10 biggest crypto losers this week. Early evidence to invalidate the bearish trend is a breach above $43.50.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!