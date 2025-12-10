WH Economic Adviser Hassett: Stronger data could support 50 basis point cut
White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett stated that the Federal Reserve (Fed) has plenty of room to cut rates this month and will likely need to do so again. The front-runner to be the Federal Reserve's next Chair spoke on Fox News on Wednesday, saying he is "honored" to be on the list of candidates to succeed Jerome Powell.
Key takeaways
Fed has plenty of room to cut rates.
Probably will need to do some more.
Stronger data could support 50 basis point cut.
President will make Fed chair choice in a week or two.
I'm honored to be on the list of candidates.”
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.27%
|-0.29%
|-0.30%
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
|-0.06%
|-0.42%
|EUR
|0.27%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.15%
|0.24%
|0.22%
|-0.15%
|GBP
|0.29%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.17%
|0.26%
|0.24%
|-0.13%
|JPY
|0.30%
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|0.28%
|0.28%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|0.13%
|-0.15%
|-0.17%
|-0.19%
|0.09%
|0.08%
|-0.30%
|AUD
|0.03%
|-0.24%
|-0.26%
|-0.28%
|-0.09%
|-0.02%
|-0.39%
|NZD
|0.06%
|-0.22%
|-0.24%
|-0.28%
|-0.08%
|0.02%
|-0.37%
|CHF
|0.42%
|0.15%
|0.13%
|0.11%
|0.30%
|0.39%
|0.37%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.