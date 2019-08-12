WH Communications Director: Pres. Trump may need to be replaced for 2020

Axios reports Sunday’s comment from the US President Trump's Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, as said that Republicans may need to pick a different candidate in 2020.
Key Headlines:
Compared Trump to a melting nuclear reactor.
May support a Republican challenger to Trump.
We are now in the early episodes of 'Chernobyl' on HBO, where the reactor is melting down and the apparatchiks are trying to figure out whether to cover it up or start the clean-up process.
A couple more weeks like this and 'country over party' is going to require the Republicans to replace the top of the ticket in 2020.
