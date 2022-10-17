- Wall Street stocks rallied out of the gate and stayed strong throughout the day.
- UK politics, a softer US dollar and global yields helped to boost risk appetite amid strong financial's earnings.
It's been a much better day for Wall Street on Monday with the bulls charging out of the starting blocks from the get-go with pre-market prices pointing up into the open and the cash market running on risk-on sentiment. In the UK, politics were in a better place which calmed nerves in global financial markets and corporate earnings expectations were leaning bullish.
By midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.8% to 30,311.95 from 29,997.62 ad up over 2%. The S&P 500 was up 2.77% to 3,681 and the Nasdaq Composite was 3.58% higher at 11,073.19. Consumer discretionary and real estate led the gainers, with all sectors in the green. in turn, risk currencies, such as the NZD, were firmer ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand later today. The US dollar slid into support on the daily chart, as illustrated below, while the 10-year yield fell below 4% and tapped into its daily support structure too.
US dollar, DXY, daily chart
In terms of performers, financials were on the up with shares of Bank of America rallying some 5.3% intraday. The lender, which benefits fro higher interest rates, reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. Net interest income grew 24% to $13.77 billion, driven by higher interest rates, lower premium amortization and loan growth.
Additionally, the Bank of New York Mellon's Chief Executive Robin Vince said in a statement after posting stronger-than-anticipated performance,
"our performance benefitted from higher interest rates and continued strength in client volumes and balances across our securities services and market and wealth services segments." The giant raised its net interest revenue outlook for the full year.
As for interest rates, markets are pricing in the probability of the fourth consecutive 75-basis-points hike to more than 99% on Monday from almost 77% a week ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatchTool.
US data of late has been a mixed bag but Federal Reserve speakers have continued to paint a hawkish outlook for the final meetings of the year. Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman noted that ''Bostic and Kashkari speak tomorrow while Kashkari, Evans, and Bullard speak Wednesday. Harker, Jefferson, Cook, and Bowman speak Thursday. Williams speaks Friday. At midnight Friday, the media embargo goes into effect and there will be no Fed speakers until Chair Powell’s press conference on November 2.''
The Fed's Beige Book will be a highlight this week on the calendar. The analysts at BBH said that ''the last report was based on survey responses on or before August 29. Since then, we have gotten two sets of job and inflation data that show that the labour market remains firm and price pressures are still rising and broadening.''
''However,'' they said, ''recent PMI readings suggest that the supply chains continue to heal. When all is said and done, we believe the report will support a 75 bp hike at the November 1-2 FOMC meeting. Of note, a 50 bp hike at the December 13-14 FOMC meeting is fully priced in, with over 65% odds of a larger 75 bp move then. The swaps market is still pricing in a peak Fed Funds rate near 5.0% but this could move even higher.'' In turn, US stock as a whole will be at the mercy of anything more hawkish than that assessment of current pricing.
UK politics in focus
Meanwhile, however, they have enjoyed some better sentiment out of the UK's political scene. The new British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced a plan to reverse almost all of his predecessor's unfunded tax cuts announced earlier this month in a mini-budget. This sent gilts higher, rates lower and the pound recovered into the 1.14 area, printing as high as 1.1439 at one moment. The political backdrop helped to boost market confidence which was reflected in today's rally on Wall Street.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3676.5
|Today Daily Change
|91.41
|Today Daily Change %
|2.55
|Today daily open
|3585.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3700.06
|Daily SMA50
|3929.94
|Daily SMA100
|3930.4
|Daily SMA200
|4139.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3717.72
|Previous Daily Low
|3578.02
|Previous Weekly High
|3717.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|3489.72
|Previous Monthly High
|4144.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|3612.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3631.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3664.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3536.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3487.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3396.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3675.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3766.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3815.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls recovery just below 0.9300
The AUD/USD pair benefited from the broad dollar weakness at the beginning of the week but could not clear the 0.9300 threshold. RBA Meeting Minutes and New Zealand inflation are coming up next.
EUR/USD holds on to Monday’s gains above 0.9800
EUR/USD hovers around 0.9840 after topping at 0.9851. The shared currency benefited from UK news, bringing relief to financial markets as the government reverted most of its mini-budget decisions.
Gold: UK political mess weighs on the USD
Gold is in recovery mode on Monday, trading at around $1,658 after bottoming at $1,640.14 on Friday. The Dollar is under selling pressure at the weekly opening on the back of easing Treasury yields. Market players are looking at the UK and the latest political developments for markets’ direction.
Chainlink: Failure to find support could lead to a $5 LINK
Chainlink price may be in for difficult times. Chainlink's price is struggling to hurdle a newfound resistant level. The technicals show multiple reasons to justify bears entering the market soon.
Mini-budget U-turn takes the pressure off gilts and the pound
It’s been a positive start to the week for European markets, with decent gains across the board, helped by the continued walk back of the recent UK mini budget by the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.