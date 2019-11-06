Wall Street opens little changed as the rally loses momentum

Defensive sectors rise in early trade on Wednesday.

Energy shares underperform ahead of weekly EIA report.

Major equity indexes in the United States started the day little changed on Wednesday as investors seem to be taking a step back following the latest rally that lifted Wall Street's three main indexes to fresh all-time highs. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged on the day at 27,495 points, the S&P 500 was adding 0.05% and the Nasdaq Composite was erasing 0.1%.

Among the 11-major S&P 500 Sectors, the Real Estate Index, which posted heavy losses amid rising US Treasury bond yields earlier this week, is staging a technical recovery and was last seen up 0.6%. On the other hand, the Energy Index is down 0.4% ahead of the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly oil market report.