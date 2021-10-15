Wall Street Close: US stocks finished on the right foot this week, its best since July

- The Dow Jones Industrial, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite posted gains between 0.7% and 1.6% on Friday.
- US Retail Sales surprised to the upside, while the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell.
- The USD/JPY reached five-year highs above 114.00.
- Bitcoin broke the $60,000 barrier, trades at All-Time-Highs.
US equities finished on a higher note in the week, the best since July on the back of solid corporate earnings and a better than expected Retail Sales report. The US T-bond yields rose while the greenback fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.1% to 35,294.76, up 1.6% on the week. The S&P 500 added 0.7% to 4,471.37 and climbed 1.8% for the week, while the heavy-tech Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.5%, to 14,897.34, and gained 2.2% for the week.
Mixed US macroeconomic data could not suppress the rise of stocks
US Retail Sales surprisingly increased in September, suggesting resilient demand for goods. The headline showed an increase of 0.7% more than the 0.2% contraction foreseen by analysts. Excluding Autos, it expanded 0.8% higher than the 0.5% estimated.
As coronavirus infections increased in August and September, demand for services decreased as people shifted their spending toward goods. Increasing spending on merchandise would likely exert additional pressure on the supply chains, which have not been able to keep up with growing demand.
Further, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell to its lowest level since 2011. The preliminary reading fell to 71.4 from 72.8 in September, data showed. Estimations were at 73.1. Additionally, according to the report, consumers expect an inflationary reading of 4.8% over the next year.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six rivals, lost 0.02% and was last seen at 93.957, while the US 10-year Treasury yield rose five basis points (bps) closed at 1.574%, finishing down for the first week out of five.
In the forex market, the EUR/USD advanced 0.04% to finish at 1.1601, while the GBP/USD closed at five-week highs, at 1.3743 for a 0.52% gain on Friday. The USD/JPY followed the US T-bond 10-year benchmark note coupon, ended at five-year highs, at 114.20, 0.46% up in the day. The AUD/USD held to its five-week highs around 0.7414.
In the commodities market, Gold (XAU/USD) slid 1.59%, finished at $1,767.20 troy ounce, whereas Silver (XAG/USD) followed its footprints, slumped 0.98%, at $23.28. US Crude oil benchmark, Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), heightened 1.22%, at $81.93 per barrel.
In the Crypto environment, at the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at new all-time highs, above $62,000, on the possibility of a 90% chance that the SEC will approve a Bitcoin ETF while Ethereum is trading around $3,878.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides under 1.16 as US Retail Sales smash estimates
EUR/USD is trading under 1.16 after US Retail Sales smashed estimates with 0.7% in September. Treasury yields are rising. The risk-on mood continues to underpin the pair, as the ECB policymaker Wunsch dismisses inflation concerns.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3750 after US data
GBP/USD has pared some of its gains after US Retail Sales beat estimates, with the core group hitting 0.8% last month. Earlier, investors shrugged off dovish comments from two BOE members.
XAU/USD slumps to $1,770 area on upbeat US data, surging US bond yields
Gold started the last day of the week on the back foot and extended its slide to a fresh daily low of $1,770 in the early trading hours of the American session pressured by the dollar's resilience and surging US Treasury bond yields.
Crypto bulls on winning streak pushing for more
Bitcoin price favors bulls reaching $60,000 by the end of this week and onwards to new all-time highs by the end of next week. Ethereum price broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by next week in tandem with Bitcoin.
Why is Tesla going up?
Tesla's (TSLA) stock price has finally pushed higher in a series of steady and sure moves. We had nearly given up on our bullish call with Tesla stock as it kept struggling around the $800 level.