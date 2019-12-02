Wall Street close: US benchmarks slammed on tariff/currency wars and poor US data

- DJIA lost 263 points, or 0.9% to around 27,787.
- S&P 500 index ended roughly 27 points lower, or 0.9% to 3,114.
- The Nasdaq Composite index fell back 97 points, or 1.1%, to close around 8,567.
US benchmarks for the start of the month were slammed making for the worst single-day performance in over a month following weakness in the US manufacturing data sector shown through the latest economic data. At the same time, angst over global trade relations has been weighing on investor sentiment.
US data misses the mark
In data, and in stark contrast to that seen from China over the weekend in yesterday's Asian session, the Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers index for the US manufacturing sector came in at 48.1% for November, below forecasts of a 49.2% reading but by only a negligible 0.1% compared to the prior reading. "Nonetheless, it was the fourth consecutive month below 50, " analysts at ANZ Bank noted.
On the trade front, there were a number of conflicting headlines, but Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that President Trump is prepared to levy more duties on Chinese goods if a deal is not reached, with 15% tariffs on $160 billion in imports scheduled to take effect as soon as December 15th.
Currency wars in full effect
Coupled with announcements that President Donald Trump will restore tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Brazil and Argentina, risk appetite was waning in the US sessions – Trump justified the move saying those countries' weak currencies had made it harder for US food exports to compete.
"Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies, which is not good for our farmers," Mr Trump said.
In a tweet after the market closed, he claimed:
"US manufacturers are being held back by the strong dollar, which is being propped up by the ridiculous policies of the Federal Reserve - Which has called interest rates and quantitative tightening wrong from the first days of Jay Powell!"
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|27798
|Today Daily Change
|-272.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.97
|Today daily open
|28070
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27845.35
|Daily SMA50
|27221.86
|Daily SMA100
|26906.73
|Daily SMA200
|26501.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28133
|Previous Daily Low
|28048
|Previous Weekly High
|28196
|Previous Weekly Low
|27944
|Previous Monthly High
|28196
|Previous Monthly Low
|27058
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28080.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28100.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28034.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27998.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27949.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28119.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28168.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28204.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
