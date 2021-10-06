Wall Street Close: Stocks recover amid US debt ceiling extension chatters

- US stocks rebound over hopes of a short-term solution to the key problem at hand.
- Improving Sino-US relations, upbeat US ADP data add to the risk-on mood.
- Acuity Brands jump 11%, gas prices in Europe propel market volatility.
- US Jobless Claims, risk catalysts in focus ahead of Friday’s NFP.
Wall Street managed to post minor gains by the end of Wednesday’s North American session amid hopes of an extension to the US debt ceiling. Also favoring the sentiment could be the early signals for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), namely the ADP Employment Change for September, as well as headlines suggesting improving communications between the US and China.
Against this backdrop, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) closed 102 points up, or 0.30%, while S&P 500 gained 0.40% or 17 points to end the trading day. Further, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 68 points to 14,501 on Wednesday.
Risk appetite improved following the Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s favor to a short-term stretch, till December, to the US debt limit. The Republicans earlier rejected the much-needed action even as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of empty pockets by October 18 if the debt filibuster couldn’t be agreed by then. It should be noted, however, that the White House awaits a formal offer by Republicans to assent move, which in turn can offer another push to the market optimism.
On a different page, Chinese media portrays recently positive relations between the US and China, per the latest communications between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Biden and Xi Jinping previously respected the Taiwan agreement and chatters are also loud that they meet, virtually, by the year-end. This in turn adds to the risk-on mood.
However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized China’s approach for Taiwan while also urging the dragon nation for acting responsibly over Evergrande’s financial crisis, signaled Bloomberg. On the same line was the volatility in gas prices in Europe.
Talking about data, a three-month high US ADP Employment Change, 568K versus 340K prior, underpins hopes for a strong US NFP print, up for publishing on Friday.
The market optimism could be observed in the US 10-year Treasury yields that eased after refreshing the highest levels since June 17 whereas the US Dollar Index (DXY) and the Antipodeans recently recovered.
Stock-specific news highlights an 11% jump by Acuity Brands on a rosy economic forecast.
Moving on, the weekly US Jobless Claims and Fedspeak may entertain traders but headlines concerning debt ceiling and China will be more important for clear direction.
Read: Forex Today: Sentiment improves modestly on US debt news
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530
The euro ticks up from multi-month lows at 1.1530. The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3600 with support at 1.3540
The British pound has put an end to a four-day rally on Wednesday and pulled back from one-week highs at 1.3645. US dollar's strength has weighed on the cable that has retreated below 1.3600 to consolidate above session lows at 1.3540.
Gold bulls have better chances if the metal breaks above $1,777.75
Upbeat US employment-related data failed to overshadow a ruling dismal mood. Inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions keep dumping the market’s mood. XAU/USD seesaws between gains and losses, its bullish potential is limited.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.