Forex Today: Sentiment improves modestly on US debt news

What you need to know on Thursday, October 7:
Major pairs traded alongside the market’s sentiment. Equities fell in Asia and Europe, weighed by growth-related concerns. Bottlenecks concerns were exacerbated by a 40% surge in UK gas prices as the energy crisis worsened. Mounting inflationary pressures added to the dismal mood.
Ahead of Wall Street’s close, the market’s mood improved on news indicating US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to propose a short-term extension, until December, to the debt limit. Wall Street trimmed intraday losses and finished the day mixed.
Dismal EU data weighed on the shared currency, with EUR/USD settling at 1.1550. GBPUSD ended the day in the red around 1.3590. Commodity-linked currencies trimmed most of their intraday losses alongside US indexes, with AUD/USD now trading in the 0.7270 price zone and USD/CAD around 1.2590.
The USD/JPY pair is steady in the 111.40 area, while USD/CHF settled at 0.9270.
Gold posted a modest intraday gain, changing course after reaching a fresh weekly low, ending the day at $1,764 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices retreated from their recent highs, with WTI ending the day at $77.00 a barrel
The US ADP survey come in at 568K, better than anticipated, hinting at a solid US Nonfarm Payroll report.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
EUR/USD on the back foot around 1.1550
The EUR/USD pair trades at its lowest in over a year, as a dismal market mood and poor EU data undermined demand. Upbeat US employment-related data under the spotlight.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.36 as fear grips markets
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, succumbing to dollar strength led by fears of inflation and the looming US debt ceiling. UK gas prices have soared by 40% to record highs, and that is weighing on sterling. The US ADP NFP beat estimates with 568,000.
Gold bulls have better chances if the metal breaks above $1,777.75
Upbeat US employment-related data failed to overshadow a ruling dismal mood. Inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions keep dumping the market’s mood. XAU/USD seesaws between gains and losses, its bullish potential is limited.
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.