Wall Street Close: Stock benchmarks gain around 1.0% each even as Fed’s Powell flag taper

- US equity bulls ignore Fed’s tapering hints amid mixed details.
- Downbeat Treasury yields, Evergrande news favor the up-moves.
- FedEx slumps on downbeat earnings forecast, Toast cheers NYSE debut.
US shares end the key Wednesday surprisingly on a positive side, despite the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hint for tapering. The market’s reaction to the Fed announcements was initially bearish and favored the equities, which kept the gains even as Chairman Jerome Powell turned up as hawkish and supported the consolidation of the asset purchase from the next month.
Read: Forex Today: Powell boosts the greenback
The US central bank matches market expectations of keeping the Fed rate unchanged at 0.25% but the policymakers are divided over the rate hike, now expecting a start from either 2022 or 2023 versus the previous support for 2023. The same hints at the hawkish view of the policymakers.
However, the equities remained firmer as markets seem to have taken the Fed view with a pinch of salt because the rate hikes aren’t imminent following the end of the taper.
In addition to the Fed’s mixed clues, despite clear hints on tapering, China Communist Party’s (CCP) deal with Evergrande to avoid default and safeguard the monetary system follows the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) heavy liquidity injection favored the market sentiment.
Against this backdrop, all three equity benchmarks closed around 1.0% higher on Wednesday with the Nasdaq gaining the most of 1.02% while cheering two basis points (bps) of a decline by the US 10-year Treasury yields.
It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) ends Wednesday on a firmer note with the heaviest daily gains in a week.
Talking about stocks, FedEx became the worst performer on S&P 500 after cutting fiscal 2022 earnings projections. On the contrary, Toast began the NYSE trading with the first-day gains of over 56%.
Moving on, the preliminary readings of the US Markit PMIs for September may entertain investors looking forward while heading from China will also be the key to follow.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.17 as Fed sets clear taper timeline
EUR/USD has reversed course, plunging under 1.17 after the Fed signaled tapering of bond buys as soon as November, and the conclusion of the process in mid-2022. The hawkish surprise means a rate hike could come sooner.
GBP/USD pares gains on Fed's hawkish shift
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3650, falling as the Fed signaled tapering could begin shortly and end in mid-2022. The prospects of US rate hike are boosting the dollar across the board.
Gold: Fed's hawkish tone marred by risk-on sentiment
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged says moderation in asset purchases "may soon be warranted". Gold volatile on the FOMC statement and rallies into daily resistance. Risk-on tone persists surrounding Evergrande contagion prospects abating.
XRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound
Ripple price came down 20% since the beginning of this week. With some upside today, bulls stand to face a bull trap that could get quite painful. A better entry point at $0.78 looks to be more promising for bulls.
Powell Quick Analysis: Three hawkish points propel dollar, NFP critical to cement tapering
Powell surprised by signaling taper announcement could come in November. Tapering may end by mid-2022, opening the door to earlier rate hikes. Powell's comment on employment goal "all but met" is a significant hawkish shift.