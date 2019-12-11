Wall Street close: Bulls cheer accommodative conditions from Fed's Powell

- The S&P 500 ended up 0.3% at 3,141.63
- DJIA, added 30 points or 0.1%, to end near 27,911.30.
- Nasdaq Composite ended 0.4% higher to close at 8,654.05.
US benchmarks rallied from session lows on Wednesday and ended higher thanks to a late turn-around in the Federal Reserve event whereby Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, emphasised the need for higher inflation to warrant a move up in the interest rates. Consequently, the S&P 500 ended up 0.3% at 3,141.63 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, added 30 points or 0.1%, to end near 27,911.30. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.4% higher to close at 8,654.05.
While the Fed held interest rates have been held, the so-called dot plot did not signal further moves in 2020 and thus a hawkish spin on the event was first traded. However, Powell's repeat of the "We've just touched 2% core inflation to pick one measure, & then we've fallen back. So, I think we would need to see a really significant move up in inflation that's persistent before we would even consider raising rates to address inflation concerns," from the October 30 FOMC press conference in today's sounded-off the potential for financial conditions to stay accommodative for many years to come, which helped bolster sentiment on Wall Street.
US data in focus
Meanwhile, data beforehand showed that the US Consumer Price Index climbed 0.3% MoM in November, following on from the 0.4% rise in October. That brought the headline rate up to 2.1% y/y. Core CPI (ex-food and energy) rose 0.2% m/m, which saw annual core inflation steady at 2.3% y/y. Core has averaged 0.2% m/m over the past six months. Inflation is at target on this measure, supporting the Fed’s ‘on-hold’ stance.
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|27918
|Today Daily Change
|-4.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|27922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27904.75
|Daily SMA50
|27346.42
|Daily SMA100
|26943.39
|Daily SMA200
|26574.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27954
|Previous Daily Low
|27722
|Previous Weekly High
|28206
|Previous Weekly Low
|27324
|Previous Monthly High
|28196
|Previous Monthly Low
|27058
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27865.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27810.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27778
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27634
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27546
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28010
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28098
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28242
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends FOMC-led losses to Asia amid on-going risk aversion
USD/JPY holds modestly changed to 108.55 as Asian traders enter for Thursday’s session. Markets recently responded to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) dovish stunt by broad US dollar (USD) weakness.
AUD/USD nears 0.6900 ahead of the Asian opening
Despite uncertainty around the US-China trade relationship and soft Australian data, the Aussie rallied the most on a dovish Fed. AUD/USD holding on to gains in the 0.6870/80 price zone.
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - American Wrap
The Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in the red by some 0.80%, as some near-term selling momentum picks up pace in the second half of the session.
Gold surges with a dovish Fed, stays below critical 1,480
Gold prices got boosted by persistent dollar’s weakness and US-China tensions. Spot near but below the 1,480 threshold.
GBP/USD tops 1.32 after Fed decision, ahead of critical UK elections
GBP/USD is trading above 1.32 after dovish comments from the Fed. Speculation ahead of the UK elections is rife. The Conservatives are on course to a narrow victory in a tightening race.