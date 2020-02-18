Wall Street close: Benchmarks mostly lower on Apple's announcements

  • DJIA,-lost around 166 points, or 0.6%, to end near 29,232.
  • The S&P 500 SPX shed 10 points, or 0.3%, to close near 3,370.
  • The Nasdaq Composite added a little more than 1.5 points, or less than 0.1%, to finish near 9,733.

Retrujng from Presidents Day holiday,  the US benchmarks were offered on Tuesday and were mostly lower Tuesday following the tech giant Apple Inc. warning that it wouldn't hit its sales target for the current quarter. The coronavirus is starting to reveal the damage to industry which has weighed heavily on risk appetite. 

Market performances

Subsequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,-lost around 166 points, or 0.6%, to end near 29,232. Shares of Dow component Apple AAPL, -1.83% fell 1.8%. The S&P 500 SPX shed 10 points, or 0.3%, to close near 3,370. The Nasdaq Composite was bucking the trend by adding a little more than 1.5 points, or less than 0.1%, to finish near 9,733, eeking out a record close. This followed the FTSE 100 and DAX losing around 0.7%. As for US yields, the US 10-year yield was 3bps lower at 1.55%. Oil was sliding as well, with WTI prices falling 0.4% to USD51.8/bbl, while gold firmed 1.3% to $1,600.6/oz.

In other related news, Moody’s downgraded its growth forecast for China to 5.2% (from 5.8%). We were scarce of US data, but the Dallas Fed Reserve President Kaplan repeated that the setting of US interest rates is “roughly appropriate” but noted the rising risks associated with COVID-19.

DJIA levels

DJIA

Overview
Today last price 29232
Today Daily Change -242.00
Today Daily Change % -0.82
Today daily open 29474
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 29064
Daily SMA50 28768.44
Daily SMA100 28034.99
Daily SMA200 27218.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29488
Previous Daily Low 29436
Previous Weekly High 29586
Previous Weekly Low 28978
Previous Monthly High 29376
Previous Monthly Low 28160
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 29468.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 29455.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 29444
Daily Pivot Point S2 29414
Daily Pivot Point S3 29392
Daily Pivot Point R1 29496
Daily Pivot Point R2 29518
Daily Pivot Point R3 29548

 

 

 

