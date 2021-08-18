Wall Street Close: Bears tighten grips on FOMC Minutes, coronavirus woes

- US equity benchmarks extend Tuesday’s losses with more power.
- FOMC Minutes back tapering concerns, hints at dissatisfaction from employment recovery.
- Lowe’s benefit from upbeat earnings, US housing data disappoints.
- US Jobless Claims, covid updates will be in focus for immediate direction.
Wall Street closed in red for the second consecutive day by the end of Wednesday’s North American session as neither the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes nor qualitative catalysts offered any relief to the markets. On the contrary, downbeat housing data added to the bearish impulse.
Read: Forex Today: Dollar retains its strength post-FOMC Minutes
Minutes of the July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting also exerted downside pressure on the risk appetite as it marked divergence from the policymakers’ comments favoring the monetary policy adjustments. In addition to shedding the rate hike concerns, despite supporting the tapering, the dissatisfaction of employment recovery also portrayed pessimism at the Fed.
On the other hand, geopolitical concerns relating to Afghanistan and the fact that the US leads the world in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths, per Reuters, also weigh on the market sentiment.
Furthermore, a drop in US Housing Starts, in contrast to upbeat Building Permits, for July also troubled the market players and weighed on the US stocks.
That said, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 dropped the most since July, down 1.08% and 1.07% respectively to 34,960 and 4,400. Further, Nasdaq dropped for the second consecutive day, by 0.89% or 130 points to 14,525.
It’s worth mentioning that the US Treasury yields remained lackluster, mildly up, whereas commodities traded mixed ahead of Thursday’s Asian session.
Lowe’s jumped over 9.0% following a positive surprise from Q2 earnings and Salesforce.com also marked around 1.5% daily gains on revised price target from the key US banks. Above all, shares of Werewolf Therapeutics jumped 13% following the deal with Merck.
Looking forward, weekly jobless figures from the US and risk catalysts will be the key factors to watch for fresh impulse as investors digest the key data/events that already passed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles near a fresh 2021 low
The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1693 a fresh 2021 low, regaining some ground after the US Federal Reserve released the Minutes of its latest meeting. The document showed that tapering discussions heat up ahead of Jackson Hole.
GBP/USD: Modest comeback does not grant a bullish extension
UK annual inflation eased in July to 2%, taking pressure off the BOE. The UK reported 33,900 new coronavirus contagions and 111 deaths. GBP/USD has bounced from a critical support level, although additional gains are unclear.
Gold bears are lurking at a critical area of bearish confluence
Markets offer a mixed reaction to the Minutes and gold is steady. The US dollar is on the verge of a critical move towards daily resistance. Gold's bearish Doji and the confluence of resistance leaves the bias bearish.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu consolidate as correlation with Bitcoin increases
Following a week-long price rally, DOGE and SHIB are consolidating. Analysts have a bearish outlook on SHIB's price.
USD holds steady as Fed official warns on asset purchases
The US dollar rose against other currencies after a senior Federal Reserve official said that the bank should exit its emergency bond-buying program.