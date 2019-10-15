Wall Street cheers risk-on with Nasdaq leading the increase

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.44 points, or 0.89%, to 27,024.80.
- The S&P 500 index climbed 29.53 points, or 1.0%, to 2,995.68.
- Nasdaq Composite Index was a winner with 100.06 points’ gain, or 1.24%, to 8,148.71.
Not only receding pessimism surrounding the US-China trade deal but increasing odds of a Brexit deal also propelled Wall Street at the end of Tuesday’s trading session.
Following trade-positive comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, global financial markets overcame earlier doubts concerning the much-awaited deal. The dragon nation said that both countries are “on the same page and have no difference in the stance on reaching a trade deal.”
On the other hand, The United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is trying to win over the European Union (EU) and has been successful so far, despite the fact that the deal needs to pass through the Parliament.
Further boosting the investor sentiment are comments from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank president James Bullard and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Mary C. Daly. Both of them turned down the scope of further negative rate policy while praising the US fundamentals.
For the days to come, the US Retail Sales and Fedspeak can keep entertaining global traders while developments surrounding the key catalysts, namely trade and Brexit, will be on the driver’s seat.
DJIA Levels
Despite gaining a grip over 27,000 round-figure, the equity gauge needs to cross July highs over 27,400, also surpass 27,500 psychological mark, in order to firm up the bulls’ grip. However, bears likely to stay away unless 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), near 26,000, breaks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears weekly highs as risk-on returns
The EUR/USD pair was dragged higher by a soaring Pound, now hovering around 1.1040. The market is all about sentiment, and this last dependent on Brexit and the US-China trade relationship.
GBP/USD surges to 5-month highs on reports of a draft Brexit deal
GBP/USD has leaped toward 1.28, hitting the highest since May. Reports suggest that the UK and the EU are zooming in on a deal. Details are awaited and negotiations continue.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold slumps to $1,480 area on Brexit hopes
The troy ounce of the precious metal continued to weaken in USD terms in the American trading hours as markets cheered reports claiming that the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) are closing in on a draft Brexit deal that could be announced before the end of the day on Tuesday.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.