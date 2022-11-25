Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 25:
US equity markets re-open today for a shortened session after Thanksgiving. Occasionally that can make for a sprint to the finish line on heightened volatility but that seems unlikely this time around. Bond markets remain pretty calm and the earlier drop in US Treasury yields is being partially reversed today. That is leading everything risk-off higher with the US Dollar and Oil both up. The situation in China remains a moveable feast as more covid lockdowns seem to be announced daily and protest at the Foxconn plant worsen. Overnight the Chinese bank's reserve requirements were also lowered, a form of easing. The US Dollar caught a small bid on this news.
Gold price is lower on the back of the strong dollar and has higher yields of $1,747 now. Oil is $78.66 while the US Dollar Index (DXY) is 106.30. Bitcoin price is at $16,400.
European markets are virtually flat with the Dax -0.15, FTSE +0.1% and Eurostoxx unchanged.
US futures are lower to flat, Nasdaq -0.5%, S&P and Dow are flat.
Wall Street top news
EU to restart Russian Oil price cap discussions tonight.
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is down as FTC is likely to sue to block Microsofts (MSFT) takeover.
Manchester United (MANU) is up again as it is in play.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) struggling to keep stores stocked according to WSJ.
Coupa Software (COUP) is up on takeover speculation.
Reuters headlines
Apple Inc (AAPL) Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China is set to see its November shipments further reduced by the latest bout of worker unrest this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday
Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI), Microsoft Corp (MSFT) & Salesforce.com (CRM) Microsoft is likely to face an EU antitrust investigation as regulators intensify their scrutiny into its practices in a case triggered by Salesforce.com's workspace messaging app Slack.
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Workers at Amazon sites across the globe, including in the United States, Germany and France, were expected to go on strike on Black Friday.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) The company said Warren Buffett has donated more of his fortune to four family charities
BP Plc: Employees of oil services firm Petrofac working on several of BP's British North Sea oilfields have voted for industrial action on Dec. 8 and 9 over working conditions, the Unite Union said on Thursday.
Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): The lender has made 889 million new shares available to existing investors at 2.52 Swiss francs ($2.67) per share, the bank said on Thursday.
Ford Motor Co (F) The carmaker is recalling 634,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) worldwide over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors.
Stellantis NV (STLA) The Fiat parent has concluded it can't currently make affordable electric vehicles in Europe and is looking at lower-cost manufacturing in markets such as India.
Tesla Inc (TSLA) The U.S.-based electric car maker is recalling more than 80,000 China-made and imported cars produced from as early as 2013, for software and seat belt issues, a statement by the Chinese market regulator revealed.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0400 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.0400 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar gathers strength amid risk aversion and forces the pair to push lower. Trading volumes are likely to remain thin on Black Friday.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2050 amid souring market mood
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.2050 on Friday. Renewed concerns over China imposing strict coronavirus restrictions weigh on risk sentiment ahead of the weekend, helping the US Dollar find demand as a safe haven.
Gold fails to hold above $1,750 as US yields push higher
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,750 in the early American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day above 3.7%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot on Black Friday.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
Bitcoin price is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.
FX next week and yield curve inversions
Since the Fed's last raise November 3, Fed Funds rate opens and closes at 3.83. The Fed Funds rate once traded freely on its own with highs and lows as any financial instrument. In 2000, Central banks implemented meetings every 6 weeks.