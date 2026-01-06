West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $57.50 at the time of writing on Tuesday, down 1.25% on the day. The WTI price remains under pressure as markets try to gauge the possible consequences of recent political events in Venezuela on global Oil supply.

Traders remain cautious amid uncertainty surrounding Venezuelan Crude Oil flows following the intervention by the United States (US) and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. While Washington has signaled plans to take control of the country’s Oil industry and involve US companies in its revival, the immediate impact on Oil prices appears limited. Market participants believe that any meaningful recovery in production would take time and require substantial investment.

According to Priyanka Sachdeva, Senior Market Analyst at Phillip Nova, the relatively muted reaction of Oil prices to major geopolitical events, such as US intervention in Venezuela or ongoing strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, suggests that supply and demand fundamentals remain the key driver for the market. This view helps cap upside moves in WTI despite the tense geopolitical backdrop.

Against this background, investors continue to closely monitor any developments that could signal either increased disruption or a gradual normalization of Venezuelan supply. Clear signs of rising tensions could support WTI prices in the near term, while expectations of higher supply would add further downward pressure on prices.

Market attention is also turning to the release of the American Petroleum Institute (API) Crude Oil stockpiles report later in the day.