Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 1:
December is already upon us, and it must be time for the Santa rally then. Santa came early on Wednesday in the shape of one J. Powell, who delivered a parting gift. The Fed Chair started relatively grinch-like with talk of a higher terminal rate but left with gifts under the tree. The time to pause may come as early as December, and this good cheer lit Christmas candle fireworks under equities. The Nasdaq advanced 4.4% on the good tidings. The PCE data just out has confirmed that, and so expect equities to continue this rally.
The US Dollar, meanwhile, is still sick as it breaks 1.05 versus the Euro. The US Dollar Index moves down to 104.90. Oil is boosted by the weak US Dollar and China reopening, up another 2% to $82.30 now. Bitcoin is up to $17,100, and Gold is higher to $1,786.
European markets are mixed, FTSE and Eurostoxx are both -0.4%, but the Dax is +0.9%.
US futures are higher, S&P 500 and Dow are both +0.3%, and the Nasdaq is +0.5%.
Wall Street top news
Fed Chair Powell says the time to slow pace may be in December.
PCE shows inflation is cooling.
Reuters headlines
Dollar General Corp (DG): The company raised its annual same-store sales forecast, encouraged by strong demand for cheaper groceries and household essentials from budget-conscious shoppers amid stubbornly high inflation.
Tesla (TSLA) is set to unveil its long-delayed Semi, a 18-wheeler heavy duty vehicle.
Tesla will issue software updates for more than 435,000 vehicles in China to fix an issue with side marker lights that could in extreme circumstances lead to a collision, a regulatory body said.
Netflix (NFLX) to let more subscribers preview content - WSJ.
Salesforce Inc (CRM): The San Francisco-based company said on Wednesday that Bret Taylor would step down as co-chief executive officer in January.
Snowflake Inc (SNOW): The data cloud company on Wednesday posted a bigger quarterly loss, hit by a sharp jump in its research and development and marketing expenses.
Apple Inc (AAPL): Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted that the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from Apple's App Store was resolved following his meeting with the iPhone maker's Chief Executive Tim Cook.
Chevron Corp (CVX): The oil major continues to work with the U.S. government to comply with sanctions on Venezuelan crude oil exports, Chief Executive Michael Wirth said on Wednesday.
Ford Motor (F): The Detroit-based carmaker will invest an extra 149 million Pounds to raise electric vehicle power unit capacity at its engine factory in northern England by 70%, as the US carmaker accelerates its push to go electric.
Ryanair Holding Plc (RYAAY) & Shell Plc: The Irish airline signed a sustainable aviation fuel supply agreement with Shell, but Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said it would take a "revolution" to hit his target of powering 12.5% of flights with the fuel by 2030.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSM): The chipmaker will offer advanced 4-nanometer chips when its new $12-billion plant in Arizona opens in 2024.
Upgrades and downgrades
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally beyond 1.0500 after US data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and extended its rally beyond 1.0500. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6% in October and the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped below 50 in November, triggering a fresh leg of US Dollar selloff.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300 as US Dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD extended its rally and climbed to its highest level since late June above 1.2300. The softer-than-expected PCE inflation data and the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI weigh heavily on the US Dollar, fueling the pair's upside.
Gold climbs to fresh multi-month highs above $1,800
Gold price surged higher in the American session on Thursday and reached its highest level in nearly four months above $1,800. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield broke below 3.6% after weak US data, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX US is fully solvent, withdrawals could open today
Sam Bankman-Fried, popularly known as SBF, told New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin that FTX US customers could be made whole soon. SBF claims that these entities: FTX US and FTX US derivatives could be “up and running soon.”
S&P 500 (SPX) powers ahead on Powell pause
Equities surged post-Powell speech on Wednesday as he finally hinted at a pause in rate hikes. He began his remarks quite hawkishly, saying rates were going to end higher than the most recent forecasts and dot plots.