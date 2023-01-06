Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 6:
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) gave the market the number they wanted and this time we again have the Fed pivot theory being cited. At some point, this will prove accurate just as a broken clock tells the correct time eventually. But signs of a US recession seem to be getting pushed further away now with a strong employment market. Unemployment falls to 3.5% and wage growth finally shows some signs of abating.
The US Dollar is lower as Federal Reserve pivot hopes rise and the front end of the yield curve falls. Dollar Index at 105.06 now. Gold price has also moved higher from lower yields to $1,846 now and Oil price is also up to $75.11.
European markets are higher with FTSE, DAX and Eurostoxx all +0.5%.
US futures are higher, Dow and S&P up 1% and Nasdaq up 0.7%.
Wall Street top news
Eurozone CPI lower than expected.
US NFP is higher than expected but wage growth slows.
Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) falls on bankruptcy fears.
Chargepoint (CHPT) partners with Mercedes for the network.
Reuters headlines
BioNTech SE: The pharmaceutical company has signed a deal with the UK government to enroll up to 10,000 patients in clinical trials by the end of 2030 for personalised cancer therapies, the German drugmaker said
Lithium Americas Corp: A U.S. judge said on Thursday she will rule "in the next couple of months" on whether former President Donald Trump erred in 2021 when he approved the company’s Thacker Pass lithium mining project in northern Nevada.
Pfizer Inc: The drugmaker is exploring options for some early-stage treatments for rare diseases and cancer in a bid to focus on "high-impact" medicines and vaccines, the company said on Thursday.
Shell Plc: Earnings from the oil giant’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading operations are likely to have been significantly higher in the fourth quarter of last year despite a sharp output drop owing to plant outages, it said.
Southwest Airlines Co: The airline said it expects to report a net loss in the fourth quarter after a technological meltdown due to a winter storm forced the U.S. carrier to cancel thousands of flights around Christmas and New Year's Eve.
Stellantis NV: The Chrysler parent Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said on Thursday that more auto plant closures will happen if high prices for electric vehicles (EV) cause vehicle markets to shrink from pre-pandemic levels.
Tesla Inc: The carmaker cut electric car prices in China for the second time in less than three months, stoking expectations for a wider price war for battery-powered vehicles in the world's largest auto market where demand has weakened.
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc: Vince McMahon, the former chief of the entertainment firm, plans to return to the company that he transformed from a regional player in a highly fragmented industry of the 1980s to a global giant, he said in a statement on Thursday.
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0500 after US jobs report Premium
EUR/USD has gained traction and recovered above 1.0500 in the early American session on Friday. Although Nonfarm Payrolls rose more than expected in December, the unexpected decline in wage inflation caused the US Dollar to lose interest and fueled the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD advances above 1.1900 as markets assess NFP data Premium
GBP/USD has managed to pull away from the multi-week low it touched at 1.1840 earlier in the day and rose above 1.1900. Soft wage inflation data offset the positive impact of the stronger-than-expected growth in Nonfarm Payrolls on the US Dollar, supprting the pair.
Gold pushes higher toward $1,850 as US yields edge lower
Gold price clings to modest gains above $1,840 in the early American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated below 3.7% with the initial reaction to the mixed December jobs report from the US, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
TSLA struggles as deliveries and Elon Musk scare investors
Tesla stock continues to suffer as delivery data plummets. TSLA also punished by Elon Musk distractions on Twitter. EV giant stock is oversold, buying the dip below $100 could be profitable.