Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI crushes bulls' hopes, fed funds futures set up 50bps March rise

Another shocking CPI print leads to yet more repricing in the bond markets and even more hawkish predictions for the next Fed meeting. At one stage yesterday, we were nailed on for a 50bps rate rise in March, according to the Fed funds futures contract. Currently, this is indicating about an 80% probability of a 50bps rate hike at the March meeting. The Fed is increasingly paying for its "transitory" moniker throughout much of 2021. Many predicted this would come to pass, but the speed of change in 2022 has been surprising. One month ago the probability of a 50bps rate rise stood at less than 5%.
All this will likely see growth and tech once again suffer, and value looks to be the place to be. Oil prices are elevated but may also come under pressure if more economic indicators deteriorate. This is holding energy stocks up, but if the yield curve keeps flattening, then oil will have to give way.
The dollar is back to more or less where it started before yesterday's CPI, at 1.1414 versus the euro. The initial dollar spike strength on the CPI number gave way to parity as yields in Europe also followed US yields higher. Oil is at $91.17, and gold is trading at $1,830. Bitcoin is slightly higher at $43,700.
Under Armour (UAA) down on warning of supply chain issues.
Upwork (UPWK) down on earnings.
Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) down 6% on earnings miss.
Phillip Morris (PM): Bank of America reiterates buy rating.
Newell Brands (NWL) up 1% on revenue beat.
Expedia (EXPE) up 5% premarket on strong earnings.
Aurora (ACB) down 5% despite beat on earnings.
Yelp (YELP) up 5% premarket on earnings.
Affirm (AFRM) down 10.5% premarket after earnings.
Zillow (Z) up 12% on earnings.
HubSpot (HUBS) up 11% on earnings.
Cloudflare (NET) up 5% on earnings.
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1400 as dollar loses interest
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1380 in the early European session on Friday but managed to stage a rebound. With the greenback losing its bullish momentum amid retreating US Treasury bond yields, the pair is trading above 1.1400. Investors eye UOM Consumer Sentiment Index data and the Fed's Monetary Policy Report.
GBP/USD gains traction, climbs toward 1.3600
GBP/USD continues to edge higher toward 1.3600 as the dollar is having a difficult time building on CPI-inspired gains. US stocks futures indexes have recovered from session lows, pointing to an improving market mood ahead of UoM Consumer Sentiment data.
Gold climbs back above $1,830 level amid retreating bond yields
Gold reversed an intraday dip and stalled the overnight pullback from over a two-week high. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven metal.
BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.