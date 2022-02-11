Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI crushes bulls' hopes, fed funds futures set up 50bps March rise

Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 11:

Another shocking CPI print leads to yet more repricing in the bond markets and even more hawkish predictions for the next Fed meeting. At one stage yesterday, we were nailed on for a 50bps rate rise in March, according to the Fed funds futures contract. Currently, this is indicating about an 80% probability of a 50bps rate hike at the March meeting. The Fed is increasingly paying for its "transitory" moniker throughout much of 2021. Many predicted this would come to pass, but the speed of change in 2022 has been surprising. One month ago the probability of a 50bps rate rise stood at less than 5%.

All this will likely see growth and tech once again suffer, and value looks to be the place to be. Oil prices are elevated but may also come under pressure if more economic indicators deteriorate. This is holding energy stocks up, but if the yield curve keeps flattening, then oil will have to give way.

The dollar is back to more or less where it started before yesterday's CPI, at 1.1414 versus the euro. The initial dollar spike strength on the CPI number gave way to parity as yields in Europe also followed US yields higher. Oil is at $91.17, and gold is trading at $1,830. Bitcoin is slightly higher at $43,700.

Wall Street News (SPY) (QQQ)

Under Armour (UAA) down on warning of supply chain issues.

Upwork (UPWK) down on earnings.

Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) down 6% on earnings miss.

Phillip Morris (PM): Bank of America reiterates buy rating.

Newell Brands (NWL) up 1% on revenue beat.

Expedia (EXPE) up 5% premarket on strong earnings.

Aurora (ACB) down 5% despite beat on earnings.

Yelp (YELP) up 5% premarket on earnings.

Affirm (AFRM) down 10.5% premarket after earnings.

Zillow (Z) up 12% on earnings.

HubSpot (HUBS) up 11% on earnings.

Cloudflare (NET) up 5% on earnings.

