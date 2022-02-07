Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Will this be the calm after the storm?

Here is what you need to know on Monday, February 7:

Equity investors will hope for a soothing of the nerves this week after what was one of the more memorable weeks last week. We had yields surging on hawkish tones from the Bank of England, ECB and Fed. We had record market cap losses from Meta Platforms (FB) before Amazon (AMZN) swung it all around, and finally we had the blowout employment report on Friday. This week sees earnings season move toward its climax, and no mega tech names are on the card. That is likely to lead to a more straightforward week until the CPI number arrives on Thursday.

The currency market is certainly thinking of taking a break as the dollar barely registered a move in the morning session. It trades near 1.1440 now versus the euro. Bitcoin holds its gains at $42,800, while Gold is at $1,814. Oil is still at $92, and yields are flat after last week's huge gains.

European markets are higher: Eurpstoxx +0.2%, FTSE +0.5% and Dax +0.4%.

US futures are higher: S&P +0.2%, Dow +0.1% and Nasdaq +0.3%.

Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) News

Peloton (PTON): WSJ report says Amazon has approached the beleaguered fitness company.

Bumble (BMBL) announces the acquisition of Fruitz.

Ford (F) confirms cutting production temporarily on some models.

Apple (AAPL) to release cheaper iPhone in March, according to reports.

Spotify (SPOT) CEO apologizes to workers for Joe Rogan's past racist language but said silencing the podcaster is not the answer.

Tyson Foods (TSN) up 4% premarket on strong earnings.

Snowflake (SNOW) up 4% on Morgan Stanley upgrade.

Hasbro (HAS) beats on top and bottom lines.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) getting bought by Frontier Airlines.

Energizer (ENR) reports strong results, up 5% premarket.

On Semiconductor (ON) reports strong earnings, up 6% premarket.

Alibaba (BABA): rumours fly that Softbank may sell some of its stake in BABA.

