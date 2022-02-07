Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Will this be the calm after the storm?

Here is what you need to know on Monday, February 7:
Equity investors will hope for a soothing of the nerves this week after what was one of the more memorable weeks last week. We had yields surging on hawkish tones from the Bank of England, ECB and Fed. We had record market cap losses from Meta Platforms (FB) before Amazon (AMZN) swung it all around, and finally we had the blowout employment report on Friday. This week sees earnings season move toward its climax, and no mega tech names are on the card. That is likely to lead to a more straightforward week until the CPI number arrives on Thursday.
The currency market is certainly thinking of taking a break as the dollar barely registered a move in the morning session. It trades near 1.1440 now versus the euro. Bitcoin holds its gains at $42,800, while Gold is at $1,814. Oil is still at $92, and yields are flat after last week's huge gains.
European markets are higher: Eurpstoxx +0.2%, FTSE +0.5% and Dax +0.4%.
US futures are higher: S&P +0.2%, Dow +0.1% and Nasdaq +0.3%.
Peloton (PTON): WSJ report says Amazon has approached the beleaguered fitness company.
Bumble (BMBL) announces the acquisition of Fruitz.
Ford (F) confirms cutting production temporarily on some models.
Apple (AAPL) to release cheaper iPhone in March, according to reports.
Spotify (SPOT) CEO apologizes to workers for Joe Rogan's past racist language but said silencing the podcaster is not the answer.
Tyson Foods (TSN) up 4% premarket on strong earnings.
Snowflake (SNOW) up 4% on Morgan Stanley upgrade.
Hasbro (HAS) beats on top and bottom lines.
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) getting bought by Frontier Airlines.
Energizer (ENR) reports strong results, up 5% premarket.
On Semiconductor (ON) reports strong earnings, up 6% premarket.
Alibaba (BABA): rumours fly that Softbank may sell some of its stake in BABA.
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1450 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD declined toward 1.1400 in the early European session on Monday but managed to regain its traction in the second half of the day. With the greenback struggling to find demand, the pair turned positive on the day above 1.1450. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk-positive market environment hurts the dollar.
GBP/USD under modest bearish pressure, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD dipped below 1.3500 earlier in the day but erased a portion of its daily losses on renewed dollar weakness. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the negative territory heading into the American session.
Gold clings to gains above $1,810, struggles to gather momentum
Gold continues to edge higher and trades above $1,810 on Monday. Rising US Treasury bond yields, however, don't allow the yellow metal to gather further bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day above 1.9%.
BTC bears to go extinct beyond $53,000
Bitcoin price looks overextended as it grapples with the 50-day SMA, Ethereum price pierces through the bearish breaker and Ripple price approaches the $0.757 to $0.807 supply zone that could cut the uptrend short.
Lucid Group Inc gains as EV stocks rally on Tesla forecast from JPMorgan
NASDAQ: LCID gained 2.23% during Friday’s trading session. JPMorgan is bullish on Tesla’s future prospects in the US automotive market.